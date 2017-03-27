VoIP Services Market 2017 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2022
VoIP Services Global Market Segmentation and Major Players Analysis and Forecast to 2022PUNE, INDIA, March 27, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report studies the global VoIP Services market, analyzes and researches the VoIP Services development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Vonage
Comcast
Time Warner
Cablevision
Charter
Bright House
8x8
Jive
MITEL
Broadvoice
OnSIP
Request a sample report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1125469-global-voip-services-market-size-status-and-forecast-2022
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, VoIP Services can be split into
International Long Distance VoIP Calls
Domestic VoIP Calls
Market segment by Application, VoIP Services can be split into
Corporate Consumers
IP Connectivity
Managed IP PBX
Hosted Business
Individual Consumers
Other
Complete report details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1125469-global-voip-services-market-size-status-and-forecast-2022
Key points in table of content
1 Industry Overview of VoIP Services
1.1 VoIP Services Market Overview
1.1.1 VoIP Services Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global VoIP Services Market Size and Analysis by Regions
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 VoIP Services Market by Type
1.3.1 International Long Distance VoIP Calls
1.3.2 Domestic VoIP Calls
1.4 VoIP Services Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Corporate Consumers
1.4.2 IP Connectivity
1.4.3 Managed IP PBX
1.4.4 Hosted Business
1.4.5 Individual Consumers
1.4.6 Other
2 Global VoIP Services Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 VoIP Services Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Vonage
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 VoIP Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Comcast
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 VoIP Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 Time Warner
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 VoIP Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 Cablevision
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 VoIP Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 Charter
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 VoIP Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 Bright House
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 VoIP Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 8x8
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 VoIP Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 Jive
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 VoIP Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 MITEL
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 VoIP Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
3.10 Broadvoice
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 VoIP Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.10.5 Recent Developments
3.11 OnSIP
4 Global VoIP Services Market Size by Type and Application (2012-2017)
4.1 Global VoIP Services Market Size by Type (2012-2017)
4.2 Global VoIP Services Market Size by Application (2012-2017)
4.3 Potential Application of VoIP Services in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of VoIP Services
5 United States VoIP Services Development Status and Outlook
5.1 United States VoIP Services Market Size (2012-2017)
5.2 United States VoIP Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)
6 EU VoIP Services Development Status and Outlook
6.1 EU VoIP Services Market Size (2012-2017)
6.2 EU VoIP Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)
7 Japan VoIP Services Development Status and Outlook
7.1 Japan VoIP Services Market Size (2012-2017)
7.2 Japan VoIP Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)
8 China VoIP Services Development Status and Outlook
8.1 China VoIP Services Market Size (2012-2017)
8.2 China VoIP Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)
9 India VoIP Services Development Status and Outlook
9.1 India VoIP Services Market Size (2012-2017)
9.2 India VoIP Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)
10 Southeast Asia VoIP Services Development Status and Outlook
10.1 Southeast Asia VoIP Services Market Size (2012-2017)
10.2 Southeast Asia VoIP Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)
11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2017-2022)
11.1 Global VoIP Services Market Size (Value) by Regions (2017-2022)
11.1.1 United States VoIP Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)
11.1.2 EU VoIP Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)
11.1.3 Japan VoIP Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)
11.1.4 China VoIP Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)
11.1.5 India VoIP Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)
11.1.6 Southeast Asia VoIP Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)
11.2 Global VoIP Services Market Size (Value) by Type (2017-2022)
11.3 Global VoIP Services Market Size by Application (2017-2022)
Get this report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1125469
Contact US:
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
sales@wiseguyreports.com
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here