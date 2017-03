A Saharian Comes Up With the #NigeriaStartsWithMe Theme Song

The #NigeriaStartsWithMe initiative aims at challenging young Nigerians to come up with practical solutions to transform Nigeria.

LAGOS, LAGOS, NIGERIA, March 27, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- The #NigeriaStartsWithMe initiative aims at challenging young Nigerians to come up with practical solutions to transform Nigeria. The theme song was composed and sung by Chinonso Izuka, a member of staff of Sahara Group.You can listen to the theme song by clicking on the link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sji9iiRW5WU Song: Nigeria starts with meLyrics;Uh.. Yea YeaAlright Alright X 3Oh na..One vision yeah, one missionThat’s all in you and meEvery day is a step to greatnessNow that’s all I can seeDiverse but yet togetherDream turn realityOh.. It’s beautifulI don’t know the day I will not be hereBut I know this place is my homeI cannot forget all the lessons learntCause it made me who I amAnd I’ll keep on goingWe keep on growingWe keep on movingTill infinityBut just today I just want to yell out!Nigeria!My beloved CountryNigeria!Yea it starts with meNigeria!Through the rain and through the nightsWe will rise victorious oh na..Nigeria!Let’s stand with strength and purposeNigeria!It starts with me and youNigeria!Through the rain and through the nightsWe will rise victorious oh na..I just want to share this melody in my heart oh ohI just want to share this love in my heart oh na..Alright Alright (Till fade)

