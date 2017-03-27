A Saharian Comes Up With the #NigeriaStartsWithMe Theme Song
The #NigeriaStartsWithMe initiative aims at challenging young Nigerians to come up with practical solutions to transform Nigeria.LAGOS, LAGOS, NIGERIA, March 27, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The #NigeriaStartsWithMe initiative aims at challenging young Nigerians to come up with practical solutions to transform Nigeria. The theme song was composed and sung by Chinonso Izuka, a member of staff of Sahara Group.
You can listen to the theme song by clicking on the link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sji9iiRW5WU
Song: Nigeria starts with me
Lyrics;
Uh.. Yea Yea
Alright Alright X 3
Oh na..
One vision yeah, one mission
That’s all in you and me
Every day is a step to greatness
Now that’s all I can see
Diverse but yet together
Dream turn reality
Oh.. It’s beautiful
I don’t know the day I will not be here
But I know this place is my home
I cannot forget all the lessons learnt
Cause it made me who I am
And I’ll keep on going
We keep on growing
We keep on moving
Till infinity
But just today I just want to yell out!
Nigeria!
My beloved Country
Nigeria!
Yea it starts with me
Nigeria!
Through the rain and through the nights
We will rise victorious oh na..
Nigeria!
Let’s stand with strength and purpose
Nigeria!
It starts with me and you
Nigeria!
Through the rain and through the nights
We will rise victorious oh na..
I just want to share this melody in my heart oh oh
I just want to share this love in my heart oh na..
Alright Alright (Till fade)
