There were 505 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,013 in the last 365 days.

A Saharian Comes Up With the #NigeriaStartsWithMe Theme Song

The #NigeriaStartsWithMe initiative aims at challenging young Nigerians to come up with practical solutions to transform Nigeria.

LAGOS, LAGOS, NIGERIA, March 27, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The #NigeriaStartsWithMe initiative aims at challenging young Nigerians to come up with practical solutions to transform Nigeria. The theme song was composed and sung by Chinonso Izuka, a member of staff of Sahara Group.

You can listen to the theme song by clicking on the link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sji9iiRW5WU

Song: Nigeria starts with me

Lyrics;

Uh.. Yea Yea

Alright Alright X 3

Oh na..

One vision yeah, one mission

That’s all in you and me

Every day is a step to greatness

Now that’s all I can see

Diverse but yet together

Dream turn reality

Oh.. It’s beautiful

I don’t know the day I will not be here

But I know this place is my home

I cannot forget all the lessons learnt

Cause it made me who I am

And I’ll keep on going

We keep on growing

We keep on moving

Till infinity

But just today I just want to yell out!

Nigeria!

My beloved Country

Nigeria!

Yea it starts with me

Nigeria!

Through the rain and through the nights

We will rise victorious oh na..

Nigeria!

Let’s stand with strength and purpose

Nigeria!

It starts with me and you

Nigeria!

Through the rain and through the nights

We will rise victorious oh na..

I just want to share this melody in my heart oh oh

I just want to share this love in my heart oh na..

Alright Alright (Till fade)

Bethel Obioma
Sahara Group
+234-1-2793811
email us here

#NigeriaStartsWithMe Theme Song

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy, International Organizations, Music, World & Regional