Automotive Biofuels 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 8.37% and Forecast to 2021
The analysts forecast the global automotive biofuels market to grow at a CAGR of 8.37% during the period 2017-2021.
Biofuels are fuels produced through biological processes such as anaerobic digestion of biological (mostly plant derived) materials rather than geological processes that are involved in the formation of fossil fuels. In this report, we have considered ethanol and biodiesel as the two major types of biofuels that are used as automotive fuels.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive biofuels market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the production of biofuels for automotive use and given in dollar billion. The biofuels covered in the report are ethanol and biodiesel.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Automotive Biofuels Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• ADM
• INEOS Enterprises
• Neste
• Renewable Energy
Other prominent vendors
• Aemetis
• AJ Oleo Industries
• Algenol
• Bangchak Petroleum
• Chemrez Technologies
• Copersucar
• Ekarat Pattana
• Gevo
• GranBio
• North Queensland Bio Energy Corporation Limited
• Pacific Ethanol
• Patum Vegetable Oil
• Petro Green
• POET
• PT Darmex Biofuel
• PT Eterindo Wahanatama Tbk
• PT Molindo Raya Industrial
• PTT
• Pure Essence International
• Red Rock
• Thai Agro Energy
• Total
• Valero Energy Corporation
• Wilmar International
• Cosan
• Longyan Zhuoyue New Energy
• Fujian Zhongde Energy
• Louis Dreyfus Commodities
• Guangzhou Devotion Thermal Technology
• Ningbo Tech-Bank
• Gushan Environmental Energy
• Petrobras
• Henan Tianguan Enterprise Group
• Shandong Jinjiang Bioenergy Technology
• Jiangsu Hengshunda Bio-Energy
• Shell
• Jiangsu Yueda Kate New Energy
• Tangshan Jin Lihai Biodiesel
• Jilin Fuel Ethanol
• Zhenghe Bioenergy
Market driver
• Stringent regulations for keeping a check on vehicular emissions is likely to drive use of automotive biofuels
Market challenge
• Subsidies to fossil fuel consumption hampering adoption of biofuels for automotive use
Market trend
• Biofuel production to go green
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
Â PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope ofÂ the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
Key market highlights
Overview
Ethanol vehicles
Global ethanol vehicle market: Market size and forecast
Value chain analysis
Regulatory framework
PART 05: Market landscape
Market overview
Production and consumption of fuels for automotive sector
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentationÂ by type
Global automotive ethanol market
Global automotive biodiesel market
PART 07: Geographic segmentation
Automotive biofuel market in Americas
Automotive biofuel market in EMEA
Automotive biofuel market in APAC
PART 08: Market drivers
Governments across globe backing biofuel vehicles
Stringent regulations for keeping a check on vehicular emissions is likely to drive use of automotive biofuels
Enhanced focus on solutions associated with sustainability and 'going green' concept by participants in entire automotive value chain
Banning use of older vehicles to curb pollution levels, especially in developing regions likely to pave way for expansion in automotive biofuels market
Economic revival across regions that are target markets for biofuel vehicles
………..CONTINUED
