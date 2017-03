Automotive Biofuels Market 2017

WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On – “Automotive Biofuels 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 8.37% and Forecast to 2021”.

The analysts forecast the global automotive biofuels market to grow at a CAGR of 8.37% during the period 2017-2021.Biofuels are fuels produced through biological processes such as anaerobic digestion of biological (mostly plant derived) materials rather than geological processes that are involved in the formation of fossil fuels. In this report, we have considered ethanol and biodiesel as the two major types of biofuels that are used as automotive fuels. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive biofuels market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the production of biofuels for automotive use and given in dollar billion. The biofuels covered in the report are ethanol and biodiesel.The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:• Americas• APAC• EMEAThe report, Global Automotive Biofuels Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. Table Of Contents – Major Key Points PART 01: Executive summaryPART 02: Scope of the reportPART 03: Research MethodologyPART 04: IntroductionKey market highlightsOverviewEthanol vehiclesGlobal ethanol vehicle market: Market size and forecastValue chain analysisRegulatory frameworkPART 05: Market landscapeMarket overviewProduction and consumption of fuels for automotive sectorMarket size and forecastFive forces analysisPART 06: Market segmentation by typeGlobal automotive ethanol marketGlobal automotive biodiesel marketPART 07: Geographic segmentationAutomotive biofuel market in AmericasAutomotive biofuel market in EMEAAutomotive biofuel market in APACPART 08: Market driversGovernments across globe backing biofuel vehiclesStringent regulations for keeping a check on vehicular emissions is likely to drive use of automotive biofuelsEnhanced focus on solutions associated with sustainability and 'going green' concept by participants in entire automotive value chainBanning use of older vehicles to curb pollution levels, especially in developing regions likely to pave way for expansion in automotive biofuels marketEconomic revival across regions that are target markets for biofuel vehicles………..CONTINUED 