Global Industrial Ethernet Market 2017 Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities, Forecast to 2022
Executive Summary
This report studies the global Industrial Ethernet market, analyzes and researches the Industrial Ethernet development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Belden
Siemens
Moxa
Phoenix Contact
Red Lion Controls
Cisco
Schneider Electric
Rockwell Automation
Beckhoff?automation
Westermo
Kyland
WAGO Corporation
Advantech
Transcend
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, Industrial Ethernet can be split into
Ethernet/IP
PROFINET
EtherCAT
Modbus TCP/IP
POWERLINK
Other
Market segment by Application, Industrial Ethernet can be split into
Electric Power
Transportation
Oil & Gas
Others
Table of Contents
Global Industrial Ethernet Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022
1 Industry Overview of Industrial Ethernet
1.1 Industrial Ethernet Market Overview
1.1.1 Industrial Ethernet Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Industrial Ethernet Market Size and Analysis by Regions
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Industrial Ethernet Market by Type
1.3.1 Ethernet/IP
1.3.2 PROFINET
1.3.3 EtherCAT
1.3.4 Modbus TCP/IP
1.3.5 POWERLINK
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Industrial Ethernet Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Electric Power
1.4.2 Transportation
1.4.3 Oil & Gas
1.4.4 Others
2 Global Industrial Ethernet Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Industrial Ethernet Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Belden
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Industrial Ethernet Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Siemens
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Industrial Ethernet Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 Moxa
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Industrial Ethernet Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 Phoenix Contact
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Industrial Ethernet Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 Red Lion Controls
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Industrial Ethernet Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 Cisco
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Industrial Ethernet Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 Schneider Electric
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Industrial Ethernet Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 Rockwell Automation
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Industrial Ethernet Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 Beckhoff?automation
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Industrial Ethernet Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
3.10 Westermo
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Industrial Ethernet Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.10.5 Recent Developments
3.11 Kyland
3.12 WAGO Corporation
3.13 Advantech
3.14 Transcend
4 Global Industrial Ethernet Market Size by Type and Application (2012-2017)
4.1 Global Industrial Ethernet Market Size by Type (2012-2017)
4.2 Global Industrial Ethernet Market Size by Application (2012-2017)
4.3 Potential Application of Industrial Ethernet in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Industrial Ethernet
5 United States Industrial Ethernet Development Status and Outlook
5.1 United States Industrial Ethernet Market Size (2012-2017)
5.2 United States Industrial Ethernet Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)
6 EU Industrial Ethernet Development Status and Outlook
6.1 EU Industrial Ethernet Market Size (2012-2017)
6.2 EU Industrial Ethernet Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)
7 Japan Industrial Ethernet Development Status and Outlook
7.1 Japan Industrial Ethernet Market Size (2012-2017)
7.2 Japan Industrial Ethernet Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)
8 China Industrial Ethernet Development Status and Outlook
8.1 China Industrial Ethernet Market Size (2012-2017)
8.2 China Industrial Ethernet Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)
9 India Industrial Ethernet Development Status and Outlook
9.1 India Industrial Ethernet Market Size (2012-2017)
9.2 India Industrial Ethernet Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)
10 Southeast Asia Industrial Ethernet Development Status and Outlook
10.1 Southeast Asia Industrial Ethernet Market Size (2012-2017)
10.2 Southeast Asia Industrial Ethernet Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)
11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2017-2022)
11.1 Global Industrial Ethernet Market Size (Value) by Regions (2017-2022)
11.1.1 United States Industrial Ethernet Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)
11.1.2 EU Industrial Ethernet Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)
11.1.3 Japan Industrial Ethernet Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)
11.1.4 China Industrial Ethernet Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)
11.1.5 India Industrial Ethernet Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)
11.1.6 Southeast Asia Industrial Ethernet Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)
11.2 Global Industrial Ethernet Market Size (Value) by Type (2017-2022)
11.3 Global Industrial Ethernet Market Size by Application (2017-2022)
12 Industrial Ethernet Market Dynamics
12.1 Industrial Ethernet Market Opportunities
12.2 Industrial Ethernet Challenge and Risk
12.2.1 Competition from Opponents
12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy
12.3 Industrial Ethernet Market Constraints and Threat
12.3.1 Threat from Substitute
12.3.2 Government Policy
12.3.3 Technology Risks
12.4 Industrial Ethernet Market Driving Force
12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets
12.4.2 Potential Application
13 Market Effect Factors Analysis
13.1 Technology Progress/Risk
13.1.1 Substitutes
13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry
13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference
13.3 External Environmental Change
13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations
13.3.2 Other Risk Factors
14 Research Finding/Conclusion
15 Appendix
Methodology
Analyst Introduction
Data Source
…CONTINUED
