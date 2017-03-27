Cosmetic Tubes and Jars 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 5.98% and Forecast to 2021
WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On–“Cosmetic Tubes and Jars 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 5.98% and Forecast to 2021”PUNE, INDIA, March 27, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The analysts forecast the global cosmetic tubes and jars market to grow at a CAGR of 5.98% during the period 2017-2021.
The global cosmetics packaging market is the parent market of the global cosmetic tubes and jars market. Cosmetic packaging refers to the casing or the primary packaging of various cosmetic products such as color cosmetics, moisturizers, creams, shampoos, conditioners, hair colors, perfumes, deodorants, and other toiletries. The global cosmetics packaging market was around $25 billion in 2016, posting a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.
Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1095170-global-cosmetic-tubes-and-jars-market-2017-2021
For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global cosmetic tubes and jars market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from different vendors through the sale of various types of tubes and jars (squeeze tubes, jars, twist tubes, other tubes) in the cosmetic industry.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• EMEA
• Americas
• APAC
The report, Global Cosmetic Tubes and Jars Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Albéa
• Amcor
• Constantia Flexibles
• Huhtamaki
Other prominent vendors
• 3D Packaging
• Alltub
• Antilla Propack
• Cores and Tubes
• CTL Packaging
• Essel Propack
• Excel Tubes and Cones
• KAP CONES
• M&H Plastics
• Montebello Packaging
• MPack
• Neopac
• PRUTHA PACKAGING
• Skypack
• Sonoco
• Tuboplast
• VisiPak
• World Wide Packaging
Market driver
• Need for customer convenience
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Sustainability concern with plastic packaging
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1095170-global-cosmetic-tubes-and-jars-market-2017-2021
Market trend
• Emergence of airless tubes
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by product type
Segmentation of global cosmetic tubes and jars market by product type
Global cosmetic squeeze tubes market
Global cosmetic jars market
Global cosmetic twist tubes market
Global cosmetic other tubes market
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
Global cosmetic tubes and jars market by geography
Cosmetic tubes and jars market in EMEA
Cosmetic tubes and jars market in Americas
Cosmetic tubes and jars market in APAC
PART 08: Market drivers
PART 09: Impact of drivers
PART 10: Market challenges
PART 11: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 12: Market trends
………..CONTINUED
For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com
Buy 1-User PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1095170
ABOUT US:
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of rmaket research reports under these categories and sub-categories.
Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here