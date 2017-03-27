Global Toric Contact Lenses Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
Global Toric Contact Lenses market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Johnson &Johnson Vision Care
Novartis
CooperVision
Bausch + Lomb
St.Shine Optical
Menicon
Hydron
Weicon
Bescon
NEO Vision
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Toric Contact Lenses in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Rigid Toric Contact Lenses
Soft Toric Contact Lenses
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Toric Contact Lenses for each application, including
Children
Adults
The Elderly
Table of Contents
Global Toric Contact Lenses Market Research Report 2017
1 Toric Contact Lenses Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Toric Contact Lenses
1.2 Toric Contact Lenses Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Toric Contact Lenses Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category) (2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global Toric Contact Lenses Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Rigid Toric Contact Lenses
1.2.4 Soft Toric Contact Lenses
1.3 Global Toric Contact Lenses Segment by Application
1.3.1 Toric Contact Lenses Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Children
1.3.3 Adults
1.3.4 The Elderly
1.4 Global Toric Contact Lenses Market by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.1 Global Toric Contact Lenses Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Toric Contact Lenses (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global Toric Contact Lenses Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global Toric Contact Lenses Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
7 Global Toric Contact Lenses Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Johnson &Johnson Vision Care
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Toric Contact Lenses Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Johnson &Johnson Vision Care Toric Contact Lenses Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Novartis
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Toric Contact Lenses Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Novartis Toric Contact Lenses Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 CooperVision
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Toric Contact Lenses Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 CooperVision Toric Contact Lenses Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Bausch + Lomb
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Toric Contact Lenses Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Bausch + Lomb Toric Contact Lenses Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 St.Shine Optical
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Toric Contact Lenses Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 St.Shine Optical Toric Contact Lenses Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Menicon
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Toric Contact Lenses Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Menicon Toric Contact Lenses Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Hydron
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Toric Contact Lenses Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 Hydron Toric Contact Lenses Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Weicon
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 Toric Contact Lenses Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 Weicon Toric Contact Lenses Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.9 Bescon
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.9.2 Toric Contact Lenses Product Category, Application and Specification
7.9.2.1 Product A
7.9.2.2 Product B
7.9.3 Bescon Toric Contact Lenses Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.10 NEO Vision
7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.10.2 Toric Contact Lenses Product Category, Application and Specification
7.10.2.1 Product A
7.10.2.2 Product B
7.10.3 NEO Vision Toric Contact Lenses Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview
Continued....
