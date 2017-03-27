Euro Pianos Naples Hosted Special Recital: Dance Music performed on FAZIOLI instruments
On Friday, March 10, 2017, concert pianists Karen Davis and Anne Roberts performed a special recital, called “Dance Music for Two Pianos” at Euro Pianos Naples.NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday, March 10, 2017, pianists Karen Davis and Anne Roberts performed a special recital, called “Dance Music for Two Pianos” at the salon of Euro Pianos Naples, who delights in hosting events for this city’s cultural community. With limited seating of 65, it was a sold-out performance just days after it was announced. Single ticket prices were $50.
Anne Roberts received her musical education from the University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre and Dance. She graduated with a degree in piano performance and music education. Ms. Roberts has been attending Naples music events numerous times both as a guest and as a commanding performer.
Karen Davis, besides being a consummate concert pianist, is also one of the executive producers at the Salk Science and Music Series. a program which features fascinating science talks wedded to classical and jazz musical performances.
The Friday night March 10th concert featured such masterpieces as Leonard Bernstein’s Symphonic Dances from West Side Story, Dances from Samuel Barber’s Souvenirs, and others.
”We are pleased that this event resonated with the public. It was definitely a success,” said Sunny Reuter, Vice President of Euro Naples. “The great city of Naples has a deep and complex cultural life, and we are always proud to be a contributor. Anne Roberts and Karen Davis, are always welcomed guests here.”
About Euro Pianos Naples:
Euro Piano Naples, a world-renowned distributor of European designer pianos, has company origins dating back to 1965. Its innovative online boutique caters to designers and consumers seeking the best, and offers the zenith of luxury instruments, including its own newly designed acrylic piano, The Aire. Based in Naples, Florida, Euro Pianos Naples is a community leader actively engaged in artistic and commercial affairs, sponsoring a series of grand piano concerts featuring world class pianists.
Contact Info:
12980 Tamiami Trail North, Suite 1
Naples, Florida 34110
Tel: 239-591-0304
Andrew Harrop
Euro Pianos Naples
2395910304
email us here