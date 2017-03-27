Global Agricultural Drones Market 2017 Sales, Supply, Demand & Analysis Forecast to 2022
Agricultural Drones Market 2017
Agricultural drones are drones applied to farming in order to help increase crop production and monitor crop growth. Through the use of advanced sensors and digital imaging capabilities, farmers are able to use these drones to help them gather a richer picture of their fields. Information gathered from such equipment may prove useful in improving crop yields and farm efficiency.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Agricultural Drones in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
DJI
Yamaha
3DR
Parrot
Aeryon Labs
EHang
Microdrones
Alpha Unmanned Systems
Aeryon
CybAero
Trimble Navigation
AeroVironment Lockheed Martin
PrecisionHawk
Draganflyer
China Aerospace
Israel Aerospace Industries
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Fixed Wing
Rotary Blade
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Spraying
Mapping
Livestock
Others
