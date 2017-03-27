Global 3D Cell Culture Market 2017 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Applications, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
3D Cell Culture Market:
Executive Summary
This report studies the global 3D Cell Culture market, analyzes and researches the 3D Cell Culture development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
3D Biotek LLC
3D Biomatrix, Inc.
Becton
Dickinson and Company
Corning Inc.
Global Cell Solutions, Inc
InSphero AG
Lonza Group AG
Nanofiber Solutions LLC
Reinnervate Limited
Tecan Trading AG
VWR International LLC.
Lena Bio
Scivax Life Sciences
Ams Bio
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, 3D Cell Culture can be split into
Scaffold Free
Scaffold Based
Market segment by Application, 3D Cell Culture can be split into
Tissue Engineering
Tumor Model
Stem Cell Research
Drug Discovery
Table of Contents
Global 3D Cell Culture Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022
1 Industry Overview of 3D Cell Culture
1.1 3D Cell Culture Market Overview
1.1.1 3D Cell Culture Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global 3D Cell Culture Market Size and Analysis by Regions
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 3D Cell Culture Market by Type
1.3.1 Scaffold Free
1.3.2 Scaffold Based
1.4 3D Cell Culture Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Tissue Engineering
1.4.2 Tumor Model
1.4.3 Stem Cell Research
1.4.4 Drug Discovery
2 Global 3D Cell Culture Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 3D Cell Culture Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 3D Biotek LLC
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 3D Cell Culture Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 3D Biomatrix, Inc.
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 3D Cell Culture Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 Becton
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 3D Cell Culture Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 Dickinson and Company
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 3D Cell Culture Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 Corning Inc.
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 3D Cell Culture Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 Global Cell Solutions, Inc
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 3D Cell Culture Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 InSphero AG
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 3D Cell Culture Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 Lonza Group AG
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 3D Cell Culture Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 Nanofiber Solutions LLC
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 3D Cell Culture Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
3.10 Reinnervate Limited
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 3D Cell Culture Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.10.5 Recent Developments
3.11 Tecan Trading AG
3.12 VWR International LLC.
3.13 Lena Bio
3.14 Scivax Life Sciences
3.15 Ams Bio
4 Global 3D Cell Culture Market Size by Type and Application (2012-2017)
4.1 Global 3D Cell Culture Market Size by Type (2012-2017)
4.2 Global 3D Cell Culture Market Size by Application (2012-2017)
4.3 Potential Application of 3D Cell Culture in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of 3D Cell Culture
5 United States 3D Cell Culture Development Status and Outlook
5.1 United States 3D Cell Culture Market Size (2012-2017)
5.2 United States 3D Cell Culture Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)
6 EU 3D Cell Culture Development Status and Outlook
6.1 EU 3D Cell Culture Market Size (2012-2017)
6.2 EU 3D Cell Culture Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)
7 Japan 3D Cell Culture Development Status and Outlook
7.1 Japan 3D Cell Culture Market Size (2012-2017)
7.2 Japan 3D Cell Culture Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)
8 China 3D Cell Culture Development Status and Outlook
8.1 China 3D Cell Culture Market Size (2012-2017)
8.2 China 3D Cell Culture Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)
9 India 3D Cell Culture Development Status and Outlook
9.1 India 3D Cell Culture Market Size (2012-2017)
9.2 India 3D Cell Culture Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)
10 Southeast Asia 3D Cell Culture Development Status and Outlook
10.1 Southeast Asia 3D Cell Culture Market Size (2012-2017)
10.2 Southeast Asia 3D Cell Culture Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)
11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2017-2022)
11.1 Global 3D Cell Culture Market Size (Value) by Regions (2017-2022)
11.1.1 United States 3D Cell Culture Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)
11.1.2 EU 3D Cell Culture Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)
11.1.3 Japan 3D Cell Culture Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)
11.1.4 China 3D Cell Culture Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)
11.1.5 India 3D Cell Culture Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)
11.1.6 Southeast Asia 3D Cell Culture Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)
11.2 Global 3D Cell Culture Market Size (Value) by Type (2017-2022)
11.3 Global 3D Cell Culture Market Size by Application (2017-2022)
12 3D Cell Culture Market Dynamics
12.1 3D Cell Culture Market Opportunities
12.2 3D Cell Culture Challenge and Risk
12.2.1 Competition from Opponents
12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy
12.3 3D Cell Culture Market Constraints and Threat
12.3.1 Threat from Substitute
12.3.2 Government Policy
12.3.3 Technology Risks
12.4 3D Cell Culture Market Driving Force
12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets
12.4.2 Potential Application
…CONTINUED
