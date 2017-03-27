Barcode Scanner 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 4.32% and Forecast to 2021
Barcode Scanner Market 2017 Global Analysis by Characteristics,Segment,Regions,Types and Appliactions to 2021PUNE, INDIA, March 27, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On – “Barcode Scanner 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 4.32% and Forecast to 2021”.
The analysts forecast the global barcode scanner market to grow at a CAGR of 4.32% during the period 2017-2021.
Barcode scanners are electronic devices capable of reading printed barcodes onto a computer. It consists of a light source, a lens, and a light sensor, which translates optical impulses into electrical ones. The global barcode scanning market is growing at a steady rate. An increasing number of retail outlets in developing countries, such as China, Vietnam, Thailand, India, Singapore, Japan, and South Korea, are contributing to the high demand for barcode scanning equipment in APAC.
Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1095224-global-barcode-scanner-market-2017-2021
For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global barcode scanner market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sale of the barcode to a host of end-user sectors, including the industrial sector (manufacturing).
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Barcode Scanner Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Honeywell International
• Zebra Technologies
• Datalogic
Other prominent vendors
• Aceeca
• Bluebird
• CIPHERLAB
• DENSO
• EUROTECH
• Generalscan
• Handheld Group
• Juniper Systems
• NCR
• Opticon
• RIOTEC
• Shenzhen Unique Electronic International (SUEI)
• TouchStar Technologies
• ZEBEX Industries
Market driver
• Rising demand from industrial sector.
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1095224-global-barcode-scanner-market-2017-2021
Market challenge
• Rise in scanning discrepancies and the availability of alternatives in market.
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Increased use of data from barcode scanners with big data to improve decision making.
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
Key market highlights
PART 05: Industry overview
PART 06: Market landscape
Market overview
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 07: Technology overview
2D imager
Linear imager
Laser scanner
PART 08: Market segmentation by type
Types of barcode scanners
Global non-rugged barcode scanner market
Global rugged barcode scanner market
PART 09: Market segmentation by products
Products with barcode scanners
Mobile computers
Handheld barcode scanners
Self-checkout barcode scanners
POS retail barcode scanners
PART 10: Geographical segmentation
Global barcode scanner market by geography
Americas
EMEA
APAC
PART 11: Market drivers
Increasing adoption of 2D barcodes
Need for accurate data computation
Growing number of retail outlets
Rising demand from industrial sector
………..CONTINUED
For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com
Buy 1-User PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1095224
ABOUT US:
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of rmaket research reports under these categories and sub-categories.
Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here