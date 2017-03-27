Cognitive Computing Technology Size, Share, Industry Expenditure, Demand and Growth, Segmentation Forecast to 2022
Cognitive Computing Technology Market by Technology (Machine Learning), Domain (SMEs), and End Users (Healthcare, BFSI, Manufacturing) - Forecast 2016-2022
Market Overview:
Cognitive computing is a modern technology, which simulates the process of human thoughts into computerized model. This technology is capable of self-learning which uses the gestures, patterns recognition, data mining and NLP (Natural Language Processing) to act like a human brain. Industries are using cognitive computing technology with big data analytics to get the better and accurate output.
Latest Industry News:
• In September 2016, IBM announced the partnership with MIT for the development of cognitive computing.
• In May 2015, PTC announced the acquisition of ColdLight a leader in the big data analytics and big data learning.
Market Segments:
• Segmentation by Technology: Machine Learning, NLP (Natural Language Processing) among others.
• Segmentation by Domain: SMEs and Large Business Units.
• Segmentation by End Users: Healthcare, BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Defence, Retail among others.
Cognitive Computing Technology Market Key players:
The key players in the market of cognitive computing technology are-
• IBM (U.S.)
• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (U.S.)
• Microsoft (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.)
• SAP SE (Germany)
• SAS Institute Inc. (U.S.), Numenta (U.S.)
• Enterra Solutions LLC (U.S.)
• PTC (U.S.)
• Palantir (U.S.)
Access the market data and information presented through data tables and figures spread 110 pages of the project report “Global Cognitive Computing Technology Market Research Report”
Brief Table of Contents for Global Cognitive Computing Technology Market:
1. Report prologue
2. Introduction
2.1 Definition
2.2 Scope of the study
2.2.1 Research objective
2.2.2 Assumptions
2.2.3 Limitations
2.3 Market structure
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Research process
3.2 Primary research
3.3 Secondary research
3.4 Market size estimation
3.5 Forecast model
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.2 Restraints
4.3 Opportunities
5. Market factor analysis
5.1 Value chain analysis
5.2 Porters five forces
6. Global Cognitive Computing Technology Market: By Technology
7. Global Cognitive Computing Technology Market: By Domain
8. Global Cognitive Computing Technology Market: By End User
9. Global Cognitive Computing Technology Market, by Region
CONTINUED…
