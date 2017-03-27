Gen Z Compliance - Learningonline.xyz's Online Learning Platform meeting Diversity Standards
Cudoo's latest upgrade includes robust UX for Gen Z, learners who not only embrace diversity, they expect it and see it as the norm.
This June, the very first Generation Z kids will finish college and enter the workforce. Born in 1995 or later with a very different outlook from their Millennial siblings, Gen Z is a smart, savvy, globally-minded force that’s already transforming how brands interact with consumers.
Ivan Vassiliev, V.P. of Technology at Learningonline.xyz commented, “Like their older Millennial siblings, Gen Z is incredibly diverse. Growing up in an education system focused on inclusivity, they approach problems as a team and see everyone as equals. Gen Z will not simply sit back and watch, they expect honesty and diversity, and to be active participants. This is the generation that is all about collaboration and loves digital video on platforms like YouTube and Facebook more than TV and cinema."
Cudoo.com offers concierged video and micro based online learning to support core workplace skills, through a cultural connectivity ecosystem for over 160 languages. Building from its expertise in the Millennial multi-platform learning space, Cudoo is Gen Z compliant, meeting standards of sophisticated media and computer environment, cultural diversity, and user control.
"Multi-platform responsiveness for video and micro content are a given for Gen Z. What we add to cool tech on Cudoo is the benchmark of diversity, from courses in 160 languages and ASL in different interface languages, to soft skills in English and Spanish (with Arabic about to go live). Our tech solution ensures affordable learning, supporting emerging edTech markets and newbies to income earning," added the V.P of Tech.
Through its Cudoo platform, Learningonline.xyz supports Global Goals 4. Quality Education is the fourth goal of the Sustainable Development Initiative of the United Nations, founded on the belief that quality education forms the basis of sustainable development.
About Learningonline.xyz:
Learningonline.xyz delivers a unique cultural connectivity ecosystem, connecting cultures through language learning innovation in over 160 languages. It is the only solution to offer video and micro based language learning for 160+ languages. Its combination of mLMS, apps and online-based products connects learners, peers and instructors to a world of cultures.
Cudoo: self-paced online courses for 160+ languages and professional development skills.
Langu.ag: award winning free multi-language app for 160+ languages.
Speaking Cultures: online language exchange platform for peer learning
Moaz Khan
learningonline.xyz
+14086417790
email us here