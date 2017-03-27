There were 505 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,013 in the last 365 days.

Gen Z Compliance - Learningonline.xyz's Online Learning Platform meeting Diversity Standards

Cudoo's latest upgrade includes robust UX for Gen Z, learners who not only embrace diversity, they expect it and see it as the norm.

Like their older Millennial siblings, Gen Z is incredibly diverse. Growing up in an education system focused on inclusivity, they approach problems as a team and see everyone as equals.”
— Ivan Vassiliev, V.P. of Technology at Learningonline.xyz
CUPERTINO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harvard Business School states that, "Five generations are about to be working side by side for the first time: Traditionalists, born prior to 1946, Baby Boomers, born between 1946 and 1964, Gen X, born between 1965 and 1976, Millennials or Gen Y, born between 1977 and 1997, Gen 2020 or Gen Z, born after 1997

This June, the very first Generation Z kids will finish college and enter the workforce. Born in 1995 or later with a very different outlook from their Millennial siblings, Gen Z is a smart, savvy, globally-minded force that’s already transforming how brands interact with consumers.

Ivan Vassiliev, V.P. of Technology at Learningonline.xyz commented, “Like their older Millennial siblings, Gen Z is incredibly diverse. Growing up in an education system focused on inclusivity, they approach problems as a team and see everyone as equals. Gen Z will not simply sit back and watch, they expect honesty and diversity, and to be active participants. This is the generation that is all about collaboration and loves digital video on platforms like YouTube and Facebook more than TV and cinema."

Cudoo.com offers concierged video and micro based online learning to support core workplace skills, through a cultural connectivity ecosystem for over 160 languages. Building from its expertise in the Millennial multi-platform learning space, Cudoo is Gen Z compliant, meeting standards of sophisticated media and computer environment, cultural diversity, and user control.

"Multi-platform responsiveness for video and micro content are a given for Gen Z. What we add to cool tech on Cudoo is the benchmark of diversity, from courses in 160 languages and ASL in different interface languages, to soft skills in English and Spanish (with Arabic about to go live). Our tech solution ensures affordable learning, supporting emerging edTech markets and newbies to income earning," added the V.P of Tech.

Through its Cudoo platform, Learningonline.xyz supports Global Goals 4. Quality Education is the fourth goal of the Sustainable Development Initiative of the United Nations, founded on the belief that quality education forms the basis of sustainable development.


About Learningonline.xyz:
Learningonline.xyz delivers a unique cultural connectivity ecosystem, connecting cultures through language learning innovation in over 160 languages. It is the only solution to offer video and micro based language learning for 160+ languages. Its combination of mLMS, apps and online-based products connects learners, peers and instructors to a world of cultures.

Cudoo: self-paced online courses for 160+ languages and professional development skills.
Langu.ag: award winning free multi-language app for 160+ languages.
Speaking Cultures: online language exchange platform for peer learning

