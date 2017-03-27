Trending Market Research Report on Calcium Lactate and Odor Eliminator, Estimates and Forecasts by 2022

Orbis Research

TEXAS, DALLAS, USA, March 27, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Calcium is an essential element of the body structure. Due to changes in preferences and dietary habits, people in today’s life suffer from calcium deficiency which is complimented by the intake of calcium supplements. There are many calcium supplements available and calcium lactate is one of them. Calcium lactate is most favored due to its lower price, non-toxic, non-hazardous, and eco-friendly properties when compared to other calcium supplements. Due to its properties, calcium lactate is used as emulsifier, stabilizer and moisturizer in wide application areas such as food & beverage, feed additives and cosmetics. The added advantages of calcium lactate are expected to fuel the market growth across geographies.

Currently, APAC is the global leader in the calcium lactate market. China has an advantage of having most manufacturing units due to cheap labor and has the maximum contribution to the global calcium lactate market. After China, Japan is the major global calcium lactate market in the APAC region. Food & beverage applications segment is expected to maintain global dominance in application segments as a result of increased usage in food additives.

The study of the global calcium lactate market provides the market size information and market trends along with the factors and parameters impacting it in both short and long term. The study also covers the competitive scenario of the market with respect to the supply chain dynamics, major players with their strategies and differentiating factors among others. The study ensures a 360° view, bringing out the complete key insights of the industry. These insights help the business decision makers to make better business plans and informed decisions for the future business. In addition, the study helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

According to Infoholic Research, the global calcium lactate market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period to reach $179.0 million by 2022. Food & beverage applications segment is expected to maintain global dominance in application segments, whereas China and India driven Asia Pacific is expected to increase its dominance in global calcium lactate market. The introduction and the increased usage of potassium lactate, sodium lactate among others mostly in developed countries are limiting the market growth of calcium lactate in North America and Europe. Some of the prominent players in the global calcium lactate market are Cargill Inc., Corbion, Jindan and Galactic.

Countries Covered:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Rest of the World

Companies Covered:

Corbion,Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology,Galactic,Cargill Inc,Jost Chemical Co

Land O'Lakes Inc,Nutrena,Provimi,Tyson Food,Inc,Anheuser-Busch InBev NV,Accion,S.A.

Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology Co,Ltd.

The increasing awareness among people about the clean and hygienic environment has led to the increase in the usage of artificial environment contributors such as odor eliminators. Air odor eliminators use the technology for eliminating the foul smell from the root cause. Activated charcoal use adsorption technology whereas bio-enzymes use odor-inducing microorganisms neutralizing technology to eliminate the malodor. Bioenzymes are eco-friendly, premium products and hence their usage is mostly limited to the developed countries.

Currently, Europe is the global leader in the odor eliminator market and Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market due to increasing industrialization in developing countries such as China and India. Industrial application area segment is expected to maintain global dominance in application area segments because of increased usage of activated charcoal in the industries. In addition, increasing government regulations towards clean environment and restrictions on the release of polluted air to the atmosphere contribute to the increase of odor eliminator market at global level. Most of the filter based devices use adsorption technique to eliminate odor from air and are the major contributors to the global odor eliminator revenue.

According to Infoholic Research, the Global Odor Eliminator market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period to reach $11.15 billion by 2022. Activated charcoal material segment is expected to maintain global dominance in material segments, whereas Europe is expected to increase its dominance in global odor eliminator market. Multinational companies such as Osaka Gas Chemicals, Novozymes, Cabot Corporation, and Nalco (Ecolab) are prominent players in this market.

Countries Covered:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Rest of the World

Companies Covered:

Ecolab,Cabot Corporation,Novazymes,Osaka Gas Co,Ltd,Dow Chemical Company

Sealed Air,Procter & Gamble Co,Honeywell International,Air Liquid S.A,Koninklijke Philips N.V

