Network Analytics Market is Growing Rapidly over 22% of CAGR and is Expected to Reach at USD 3.1 billion by 2022

Network Analytics Market By Solution & Services, By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise), By Organization Size (Enterprise, SME Business), By End-User - Forecast 2022PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 27, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Highlights
In this rapidly changing and technologically developing environment, security needs are ever increasing. The market trend towards the higher requirement analytical tools and analytics applications are driving the Network Analytics Market. The study indicates that due to rapid increase in network traffic, most of the organizations are improving their focus on analyzing data effectively. The implementation of network intelligence solution of network analytics will boost network analytics market in a positive way.
The study indicates that network analytics have the ability to plan and manage network capacity is the major necessity of communication service providers, which results in the increase of network analytics market. The network analytics has few challenges to overcome. The challenges include lack of awareness among industries about the technology, security and privacy concerns associated with adoption of cloud based solutions, scarcity of skilled talent to integrate and implement network analytics with cloud and others. These challenges are the restraining factors in the growth of network analytics market.
The Network Analytics Market is growing rapidly over ~22% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD ~3.1 billion by the end of forecast period.
Network Analytics Market Segmentation
The Network Analytics market has been segmented on the basis of solution & services, deployment, organization size and end-user. Looking through the solution & services segment it’s been observed that network intelligence solutions are expected to dominate the Network Analytics market by the forecast period, due to growing network challenges faced by the organizations worldwide. The Network Analytics market is dominated by communication service provider sector. The increase in the penetration of mobile devices and demand for quality network services has aggravated the need for efficient network traffic management by communication service providers. The rise in demand for consistent and speedy network services have inhibited communication service providers to adopt network analytics.
The study indicates that adoption of cloud based network analytic tools would enable companies to understand the real-time network traffic and distribution bandwidth across the technology. The cloud based network analytics is expected to see a sudden hike in the network analytics market. The small and medium size business are expected to grow significantly in the network analytics market by the forecast period owing to the cloud technology adoption and cost effectiveness.
Market Research Analysis:
Regional analysis for Network Analytics market is studied in different geographic regions as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. It has been observed that North America region would account for larger share in Network Analytics market followed by Europe. It has been observed that North America region has high implementation of analytics solutions, increased cyber-attacks and higher technology adoption which has resulted in the growth of Network Analytics market.
The study reveals that Asia-Pacific region is expected to have a significant growth in Network Analytics market by the forecast period. The growing broadband penetration has increased the number of mobile network users in the region. The improved adoption of cloud computing in the region is also expected to give a boost to Network Analytics market.
