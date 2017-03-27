Industrial Gloves Market is expected to raise USD 9,798 million with CAGR of 3% by 2022
Global Industrial hand gloves Market, By product (Disposable gloves, Canvas and leather gloves and other), By material By application - Forecast 2016-2022
Industrial gloves referred as essential item especially for food, chemical and healthcare industry. It provide protection against cold, heat, damage by friction, chemicals and diseases and selected according to the occupation, the duration of the job, and the type of conditions or contaminants associated with the job. Employee safety and sanitary conditions in the workplace fuels the demand for industrial hand gloves market. Moreover, it also keeps hands clean and even protect from extreme temperature as well as transfer of dangerous substances. Additionally, healthcare awareness, healthcare reforms and stringent government regulations are some of the factors which drive the market for industrial gloves.However, raw material prices and use of robotics may hamper the growth of the market.
Market is expected to reach at market size of USD 9,798 million by the end of forecast period with CAGR of around 3% between 2016 and 2022.
Major Key Players:
• Protective Industrial Products Inc.,
• Honeywell Safety Products,
• Ansell Ltd.,
• Semperit A.G. Holding,
• 3M Corporation,
• Towa Corporation,
• E.I. DuPont De Nemours and Company,
• MSA Safety,
• Showa Group,
• Hartalega Sdn. Bhd.
Target Audience
• Organizations
• Manufacturer
• Research Institute / Education Institute
• Potential Investors
Industrial gloves are used to guarantee worker wellbeing and clean conditions in the work environment. Industrial gloves give insurance against icy, heat, harm by erosion, scraped area, chemicals and maladies. It is manufactured from natural materials or synthetic materials and used according to the type of conditions or contaminants associated with the job. Strong global presence and development of lightweight hand gloves for working environment are driving the market of North America. Growth in the pharmaceutical, automotive as well as in construction segment, company mandates lead to the high consumption of a variety of industrial gloves.
Market Research Future Analysis:
Market Research Future analysis show that the global market of Industrial hand gloves market is estimated to grow at USD 9,798 billion by the end of year 2022.
North America is leading the market of Industrial hand gloves. Shift in focus towards growing worker safety across mining, construction, chemical and manufacturing sectors should drive the growth for the market. Additionally, wearing gloves reduces the relative risk of hand injury and makes it one of the most effective equipment for injury prevention. Whereas, Rapid industrialization in APAC region is anticipated to boost the demand for these products. Occupational safety regulations as well as mandated policies by agencies keep workers’ safety in industries driving the market of industrial hand gloves. The global Industrial hand gloves is expected to grow at CAGR of 3% between years 2016 to 2022.
Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 50 market data tables and figures spread over 110 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “The Global Industrial hand gloves Report -Forecast to 2022”.
Study Objectives of Industrial hand gloves markets Market.
• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Industrial hand gloves markets Market.
• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.
• To analyze the Industrial hand gloves markets market based porter’s five force analysis etc.
• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)
• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective
• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by product ,material, application and sub-segments
• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Conveyor system.
Brief TOC
1 Market Introduction
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Scope Of Study
1.2.1 Research Objective
1.2.2 Assumptions
1.2.3 Limitations
1.3 Market Structure:
1.3.1 Global Industrial Hand Gloves Market: By Product
1.3.2 Global Industrial Hand Gloves Market: By Material
1.3.3 Global Industrial Hand Gloves Market: By Application
1.3.5 Global Industrial Hand Gloves Market: By Region
6 Global Industrial Hand Gloves Market
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Market Statistics
6.2.1 By Product
6.2.1.1 Disposable Gloves
6.2.1.2 Canvas And Leather Gloves
6.2.1.3 Others
6.2.2 By Material
6.2.2.1 Nitrile
6.2.2.2 Vinyl
6.2.2.3 Others
6.2.3 By Application
Continued…..
