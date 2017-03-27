Biosensors Market Overview, Key Manufacturers, Growth Opportunities & Restraints, Business Trends and Prospects to 2022
Market Overview
The Global Biosensor Market is growing moderately due to increase in prevalence of diabetic population, rise in geriatric population, increasing demand of POCT, rising prevalence of chronic and lifestyle associated diseases, and increasing application of biosensors in various industries. However, strict regulatory requirements and reimbursement policy issues in healthcare system are inhibiting the growth of the global biosensors market.
Key Players in Market
The prominent players in the Biosensor market are:
• Siemens Healthcare
• LifeSensors, Inc
• Abbott Laboratories, Inc
• Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Inc
• Nova Biomedical Corporation
• F. Hoffmann La Roche
• TiaDoc Technology Corporation
• Bayer AG, SENS, Inc.
Market Segmentation
Segmentation by Technology
• By Technology the market has been segmented as electrochemical biosensors, optical biosensors, thermal biosensors and piezoelectric biosensors.
Segmentation by End Users
• By End Users, the market has been segmented as point of care, research laboratories, home diagnostics, food industry and security and biodefense
.
Segmentation by Application
• By Application, the market has been segmented as medical testing, food toxicity, industrial process, environmental and agricultural.
Access the market data and market information presented through more than 40 market data tables and figures spread over 115 numbers of pages of the project report “Global Biosensors Development and Demand Market Research Report”
Table of Contents for Global Biosensors Market
1. Report Prologue
2. Global Biosensor Market: Introduction
2.1 Definition
3.2 Scope of the Study
2.2.1 Research Objective
2.2.2 Assumptions
2.2.3 Limitations
2.3 Market Structure
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Research Process
3.2 Primary Research
3.3 Secondary Research
3.4 Market Size Estimation
3.5 Forecast Model
4. Market Dynamics: Global Biosensor Market
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Rising Product Innovation
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Strict Regulatory Requirements
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Opportunity From Increasing Demand Of Personalized Medicine
4.4 Mega Trends
4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators
4.6 Important Pointers By Industry Experts
4.6.1 Asia-Pacific As Fastest Growing Market
4.6.2 Growth Prospects
5. Global Biosensor Market: Factor Analysis
6. Global Biosensor Market: By Technology
7. Global Biosensor Market: By End Users
8. Global Biosensor Market: By Application
CONTINUED…
