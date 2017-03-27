Vehicle Electrification Market Outlook, Growth by Top Company, Region, Application, Driver, Trends & Forecasts by 2022
Global Vehicle Electrification Market, by product (electric power steering, electric air conditioner and others), By Application - Forecast 2016-2022.
North America is fastest growing region for electric vehicle market owing to factors such as Technology & demand drivers for large batteries and new generation buyers are driving the market of electric vehicles. Moreover new battery service networks and existing gasoline fueling infrastructure in terms of price, and reliability are the key factors for growth of market. In addition, various government subsidiaries and consumer preference are playing important role in the growth of the market. Whereas cost of vehicle, cost of charging and infrastructure support are some of the barriers for the electric vehicle market.
It is expected that the global Vehicle Electrification market will grow with high EV adoption and technological development .Additionally Consumers driven by need to reduce carbon emissions has led the market. However safety issues and cost of such vehicles are some of the barriers for the market. Furthermore, companies such as Ford Motor Company recently announced as the first market that will sell the Ford’s first all-electric and zero CO2 emissions passenger car and continue to evaluate additional markets and focuses on to available in more cities across the country.
Major Key Players
• Denso Corporation,
• JTEKT Corporation,
• Nexteer Automotive,
• TRW Automotive Holding s Corp,
• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
• Robert Bosch GmbH.,
• Continental AG ,
• ZF Friedrichshafen AG,
Electrification can help to improve performance as well as it helps to create new consumer habits and allow the development of new tools for work and for leisure. Vehicle electrification may also allow the development of new services automotive markets that will increase the value of the product. They are seen as a mature solution to reducing green-house-gases, pollutants and traffic in densely populated areas. Moreover Governments of various countries such as US are actively supporting vehicle electrification by providing tax exemption and subsidies.
Scope and Segmentation of the report
This study provides an overview of the global Vehicle Electrification industry, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Vehicle Electrification market as product, application and end-use. On the basis of product it is segmented as organic and inorganic. On the basis of application it is segmented as construction, automotive, food & beverage, healthcare, electronics, and others. On the basis of end-use it is segmented as paints & coatings, paper, plastic, inks, silicone & rubber and others.
Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 30 market data tables and figures spread over 110 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Global Vehicle Electrification Market Research Report- Forecast 2022”.
Study Objectives of Vehicle Electrification markets Market.
• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Vehicle Electrification markets Market.
• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.
• To analyze the Vehicle Electrification markets market based porter’s five force analysis etc.
• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)
• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective
• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by product ,application and sub-segments
• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Vehicle Electrification.
North America will be the largest market
Advanced battery manufacturing industry and lithium–ion battery cells expected to be core technology for electric cars. North America is booming the market with its largest and fastest growing market size .Increased production of electric vehicles and attractive features offered such as electric steering, chargeable batteries, environment friendly and among other which driving the market of electric vehicle. Moreover, Proper infrastructure facilities like charging station, government subsidiaries for electric vehicles and strict emission norms are some of the factors which driving the market of electric vehicles in Europe.
Brief TOC
4 Market Landscape
4.1 Five Forces Analysis
4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants
4.1.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.1.3 Threat of substitutes
4.1.4 Segment rivalry
4.2 Value Chain of Global Vehicle Electrification Market
5 Industry Overview of Global Vehicle Electrification Market
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Growth Drivers
5.3 Impact analysis
5.4 Market Challenges
5.5 Impact analysis
6 Market Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Growth Trends
6.3 Impact analysis
7. Global Vehicle Electrification Market by Region
8. Global Vehicle Electrification Market by Product
9. Global Vehicle Electrification Market by Application
Continued…..
