Accounting Software 2017 Global Market Expected To Grow At CAGR 9.13% And Forecast To 2022
Cording to the report, global revenue for Accounting Software market was valued at $ 8.94 billion in 2016, and is expected to generate revenue of $ 15.10 billion by end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of slightly above 9.13 % between 2016 and 2022.
This report studies Accounting Software in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with subscribers, average price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering
Intuit
Sage
SAP
Oracle (NetSuite)
Microsoft
Infor
Epicor
Workday
Unit4
Xero
Yonyou
Kingdee
Acclivity
FreshBooks
Intacct
Assit cornerstone
Aplicor
Red wing
Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, with subscibers, revenue, market share and growth rate of Accounting Software in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), like
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
Split by Product Types, with subscribers, revenue, price, and market share and growth rate of each type, can be divided into
Online Solutions Accounting Software
Desktop Solutions Accounting Software
Split by applications, this report focuses on consumption, market share and growth rate of Accounting Software in each application, can be divided into
Manufacturing
Services
Retail
