Enterprise Video Market is expected to grow at CAGR of 31% and will lead to market size of USD 31 billion by 2022.
Enterprise Video Market, By Components, By Application, By Delivery Mode (Video Conferencing, Web Conferencing), By Industries - Forecast 2016-2022
Enterprise video comprises various one-way and two-way solutions such as video conferencing, web conferencing, webcasting & webinars and video streaming. These solutions are used for various applications such as corporate training, learning and development, knowledge sharing and others. Using enterprise video solutions enables business organizations cut-down significantly on the overheads required for traveling and accommodation of their employees in different locations. Additionally, since these solutions offer good scalability and reliability, the organizations can simultaneously connect/address to large number of people irrespective of their location.
Major Key Players
• Kaltura Inc. (U.S.)
• Rimage Corporation (U.S.)
• Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)
• International Business Machines (U.S.)
• Verizon Communications, Inc. (U.S.)
• Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)
• Polycom (U.S.)
• Avaya Inc. (U.S.)
• Wistia Inc. (U.S.)
Market Synopsis & Scenario - Global Enterprise Video Market:
Effective communication is so essential for every organization. Nowadays, Communicating with co-employees for implementation of any new policy or announcement of any changes and taking feedback becomes very important in order to increase the efficiency of the organizations. Effective coordination between the global center and a regional center plays very vital role when company is in the process of growth. Enterprise Video system helps the personnel to vitally communicate with each other without making any physical presence.
Growing size of organization and high demand for on-demand services are some of the major factor driving the market of Enterprise Video Market whereas deployment cost and need of technical hands are some of the restrains of the market. The Global Enterprise Video Market is expected to reach at market size of US ~$31 billion by the end of forecasted period with CAGR of ~13%.
One of the most important trends among the business enterprises is shift towards BYOD. This has led to increase in adoption of the cloud-based video communication solutions. With the overall growing shift towards cloud-based solutions, the market for cloud-based video solutions is estimated to expand substantially in the coming years. Although issues including limited channel capacity, frequency spectrum shortage, and complexity related with the deployment resulting in increased up-front cost have somewhat marred the market growth, the ongoing advancements in wireless technology are expected to tame the impact of these challenges over the forecast period.
Market Segmentation
The Report is segmented strategically well. It is segmented on the basis of Components, Services, Application, Delivery Mode and Industry. The components include- hardware and software. By services, the market has been segmented as- professional and managed. By application, the market has been segmented as- training & development and corporate learning among others. Delivery mode includes- video conferencing, web conferencing among others whereas the industries include- BFSI, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas, and Telecom & IT among others.
Brief TOC
1 Market Introduction
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Scope Of Study
1.2.1 Research Objective
1.2.2 Assumptions
1.2.3 Limitations
1.3 Market Structure:
1.3.1 Global Enterprise Video Market: By Components
1.3.2 Global Enterprise Video Market: By Services
1.3.3 Global Enterprise Video Market: By Application
1.3.4 Global Enterprise Video Market: By Delivery Mode
1.3.5 Global Enterprise Video Market: By Industry
……..
7 Competitive Analysis
7.1 Market Share Analysis
7.2 Company Profiles
7.2.1 Kaltura Inc.
7.2.2 Rimage Corporation
7.2.3 Cisco Systems, Inc.
7.2.4 International Business Machines
7.2.5 Verizon Communications, Inc.
7.2.6 Microsoft Corporation
7.2.7 Polycom
7.2.8 Avaya Inc.
7.2.9 Wistia Inc.
7.2.10 Anvato
Continued…
