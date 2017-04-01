Chicory Global Market Segmentation, Growth Drivers , Challenges, Key Players, Scope, Context and Forecast 2021
This report studies Chicory in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, China,Southeast Asia and India, focuses on top manufacturers in global marketPUNE, INDIA, April 1, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Chicory Market Research Report 2021 is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the chicory market. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report studies Chicory in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, China, Southeast Asia and India, focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with capacity, production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering
Beneo
Cosucra
Sensus
Leroux
Violf
PMV Nutrient Products
FARMVILLA
Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Chicory in these regions, from 2011 to 2022 (forecast), like
North America
Europe
China
South America
India
Split by Product Types, with production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, can be divided into
Chicory Flour
Roasted Chicory
Chicory Inulin
Others
Split by applications, this report focuses on consumption, market share and growth rate of Chicory in each application, can be divided into
Beverage Industry
Food industry
Health Care Products and Medicines
In a word, the report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
Table of Contents
1 Chicory Market Overview 1
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Chicory 1
1.1.2 Specifications of Chicory 1
1.2 Classification of Chicory 2
1.2.1 Chicory Flour 2
1.2.2 Roasted Chicory 3
1.2.3 Chicory Inulin 4
1.3 Applications of Chicory 5
1.3.1 Beverage Industry 6
1.3.2 Food Industry 8
1.3.3 Health Care Products and Medicines Industry 8
1.4 Chicory Market by Regions 9
1.4.1 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 9
1.4.2 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 10
1.4.3 South America Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 10
1.4.4 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 11
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Chicory (2012-2022) 12
2 Global Chicory Market Competition by Manufacturers 13
2.1 Global Chicory Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2016 and 2017) 13
2.2 Global Chicory Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2016 and 2017) 16
2.3 Global Chicory Average Price by Manufacturers (2016 and 2017) 18
2.4 Manufacturers Chicory Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types 19
2.5 Chicory Market Competitive Situation and Trends 20
2.5.1 Chicory Market Concentration Rate 20
2.5.2 Chicory Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers 21
2.5.3 Industry News 22
3 Global Chicory Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Regions (2012-2017) 24
3.1 Global Chicory Capacity and Market Share by Regions (2012-2017) 24
3.2 Global Chicory Production and Market Share by Regions (2012-2017) 26
3.3 Global Chicory Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Regions (2012-2017) 28
3.4 Global Chicory Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 30
3.5 Europe Chicory Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 30
3.6 China Chicory Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 31
3.7 South America Chicory Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 31
3.8 India Chicory Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 32
4 Global Chicory Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2012-2017) 33
4.1 Global Chicory Consumption by Regions (2012-2017) 33
4.2 North America Chicory Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017) 35
4.3 Europe Chicory Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017) 35
4.4 China Chicory Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017) 35
4.5 South America Chicory Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017) 36
4.6 India Chicory Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017) 36
5 Global Chicory Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Types 37
5.1 Global Chicory Production and Market Share by Types (2012-2017) 37
5.2 Global Chicory Revenue and Market Share by Types (2012-2017) 39
5.3 Global Chicory Price by Type (2012-2017) 40
5.4 Global Chicory Production Growth by Type (2012-2017) 41
6 Global Chicory Market Analysis by Applications 42
6.1 Global Chicory Consumption and Market Share by Applications (2012-2017) 42
6.2 Global Chicory Consumption Growth Rate by Applications (2012-2017) 44
6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities 45
6.3.1 Potential Applications 45
6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries 45
……Continued
