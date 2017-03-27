Global Migraine market is expected to grow at 6% CAGR during 2016-2022
The global Migraine market size is expected to increase USD 6 billion by the end of 2022.
The global Migraine market has been evaluated as growing market and expected that the market will reach high growth figures. Migraine is a common neurovascular syndrome that is characterized by throbbing headaches and is commonly linked with other neurological symptoms, such as nausea, vomiting, and painful sensitivity to lights and sounds. Migraines are thought to consequence from the activation and sensitization of sensory neurons that have nerve endings in meningeal blood vessels. The global migraine market currently faces several unmet needs and is drenched with the availability of generic drugs. Several branded drugs are under progress with safer and more effective profiles, given the vast opportunities present in the market. The focus of upcoming drugs is to either cure migraine or to reduce the frequency to a level where patients can find bearable relief.
The migraine market is expected to acquire retiring growth driven by launch of new therapies and increasing rate of drug treatment due to growing female population and rising awareness among physicians and patients. The major growth drivers of the migraine market includes rising spending on medicines, growing female population, increasing cigarette consumption and healthcare expenditure by the individuals. However, the growth of the market will also remain challenged or restricted by some factors such as complications associated with Triptans, treatment limitations for patients with CV (Cardio Vascular) risk and increased preference for OTC (Over the Counter) medications.
Major Key players
• Allergan,
• Impax Laboratories,
• Abbott Laboratories, Inc.,
• Eisai Inc.,
• Eli Lilly and Company,
• Pfizer, Inc.,
• Johnson & Johnson,
• Klaria,
• Kowa Pharmaceuticals America,
• Luitpold Pharmaceuticals,
• Meda,
• Merck,
• OptiNose,
• AstraZeneca plc,
• GlaxoSmithKline plc.
Commenting on the report, an analyst from Market Research Future (MRFR)’s team said: the market for Migraine is growing rapidly due to the growing awareness about migraine and its treatment options. Several organizations such as the American Headache and Migraine Association (AHMA) are coming up with awareness programs and are providing support to patients in order to spread awareness about the disease and other headache-related disorders. Owing to the growing occurrence of migraine and the presence of high unmet needs in this market, several companies have started investing in the R&D of migraine drugs, which will also boost the growth prospects for this market during the forecast period. The increasing need for new treatment options has led to the development of new devices such as anti-migraine devices and headbands which includes, Cefaly Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation device, it is an FDA approved device for migraine treatment. This device works by stimulating the trigeminal nerve by emitting electric currents and provides remission from migraine. Increasing spending in new research activities and novel product innovations are expected to accelerate the growth and development of this market. It has been observed that around 12% of U.S. population suffers from migraine which also gives a high scope to the market.
Test the market data and market information presented through more than 50 market data tables and figures spread over 85 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Global Migraine market Research Report –Forecast to 2022.”
North America consists of highest market share of global Migraine market in 2015 and is expected to continue at the same pace. The North American region offers an increasing pool of patients who suffer from neurological disorders for which there is rise in demand for Migraine drugs. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region for Migraine due to recent developments and growth in healthcare segments in developing countries such as India, China and others. Also the Asian region offers a huge untapped market for Migraine drugs due to increasing awareness of neurological disorders, rising, purchasing power and per capita income, and increasing number of people with migraine disorders. Stressed conditions and lifestyle is expected to add the most into the market.
The market is classified and analyzed on the basis of various segments including geographies, which consist of; Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East and Africa Out of all, Americas accounts for the largest share in the market. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing segment due to recent developments and growing concern and also due to increasing disposable income in the countries. India and China are expected to contribute largely due to high prevalence of migraine in these countries. Market is also segmented on the basis of type of Migraine as chronic and episodic, also on the basis of treatment type which includes preventive and abortive. On the basis of drug the market is segmented as triptans, ergots and others.
