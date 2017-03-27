Matcha Tea Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.5% by 2022
Global Matcha Tea Market Information- by type , by formulation , by distribution channel and by Region Matcha tea Forecast to 2022
Market Overview:
Matcha tea specially grown and processed green tea which is finely ground powdered and packed. Matcha tea is rich in vitamin C, chromium, selenium, magnesium and zinc which supports in cholesterol lowering and blood sugar control in turn helping in weight loss. Matcha tea has more antioxidants compared to other tea which is why it is preferred by health cognizant consumers.
With the growing healthy lifestyle awareness & their increasing interest in healthy diet, matcha tea is enjoyed as substitute to tea and coffee. Also, with the growth of healthy beverages market and advancement in food technology coupled with the innovation and introduction of organic matcha tea has boosted the sales of matcha teas. Globally, matcha tea market is growing at the rate of 5.5% during 2016 to 2022.
Market Forecast:
With the growing consumer awareness & their increasing interest in organic food products, the demand for organic matcha tea will drive the market growth from 2016 to 2022. Also, with the growth of food advancement in food technology and packaging technology combined with the innovation and introduction of new flavored matcha teas has boosted the sales of matcha teas. With growing incidence of diseases and increasing consumer health awareness and their consciousness about how they look are the various trends which has led to the adoption of the matcha tea as healthy beverage.
Key Players of Matcha Tea Market:
• Tetley GB Ltd (England)
• Nestle S.A. (Switzerland)
• Tata Global Beverage (India)
• DSM Nutritional Products (Netherlands)
• Associated British Foods LLC (U.K.)
• Unilever Group (U.K.)
• Oregon Chai Inc (U.S.)
• Northern tea Merchants Ltd. (U.K.)
Downstream Analysis:
Chocolate matcha tea are enjoyed by consumers across the globe. Rapid globalization and urbanization consumers are aware of various regional flavors, and are interested in consuming regional flavored Matcha tea, furthermore also organic, and preservative free matcha teas personal care product such as lip care, skin care, hair care products are the areas where key players are investing so as to increase the product line based on various regional matcha tea. Growing internet users across the globe and rise in the popularity of e-commerce, key players are launching & promoting their product line on various e-commerce site so as to reach out to various consumers.
Market Segmentation:
Global Matcha tea market is segmented by type, form, formulation, distribution channel and region.
Regional Analysis:
The global Matcha tea market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). The market is projected to grow at a steady pace in the review period. Asia-pacific is fastest growing region in the matcha tea market and high growth in emerging economies such as China, India, Japan, Australia, and the Latin American countries, offers ample opportunities for expansion to major players. The high consumption of tea in growing economies of Asia-Pacific and Latin America and growing demand for on-the-go matcha tea infused food products especially in China and India will be the crucial factor underlining the market growth.
