Hookah Market 2017 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2022
Hookah Global Market Segmentation, Major Players Analysis and Forecast to 2022PUNE, INDIA, March 27, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this report, the global Hookah market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Hookah in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Global Hookah market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Fumari
Hookah Session
Khalil Mamoon
MYA
Regal
Roi Hookahs
Sahara Smoke
Shika
Qiu Zan Hookah
JoyLife
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Traditional Hookahs
Hookah Pens
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Hookah for each application, including
Personal Use
Group Use
Key points in table of content
1 Hookah Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Hookah
1.2 Hookah Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Hookah Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category) (2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global Hookah Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Traditional Hookahs
1.2.4 Hookah Pens
1.3 Global Hookah Segment by Application
1.3.1 Hookah Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Personal Use
1.3.3 Group Use
1.4 Global Hookah Market by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.1 Global Hookah Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Hookah (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global Hookah Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global Hookah Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
2 Global Hookah Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Hookah Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.1.1 Global Hookah Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.1.2 Global Hookah Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.2 Global Hookah Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.3 Global Hookah Average Price by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.4 Manufacturers Hookah Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type
2.5 Hookah Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Hookah Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Hookah Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Hookah Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2012-2017)
3.1 Global Hookah Capacity and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)
3.2 Global Hookah Production and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)
3.3 Global Hookah Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)
3.4 Global Hookah Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.5 North America Hookah Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.6 Europe Hookah Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.7 China Hookah Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.8 Japan Hookah Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.9 Southeast Asia Hookah Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.10 India Hookah Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
4 Global Hookah Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2012-2017)
4.1 Global Hookah Consumption by Region (2012-2017)
4.2 North America Hookah Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.3 Europe Hookah Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.4 China Hookah Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.5 Japan Hookah Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.6 Southeast Asia Hookah Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.7 India Hookah Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
5 Global Hookah Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
5.1 Global Hookah Production and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)
5.2 Global Hookah Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)
5.3 Global Hookah Price by Type (2012-2017)
5.4 Global Hookah Production Growth by Type (2012-2017)
6 Global Hookah Market Analysis by Application
6.1 Global Hookah Consumption and Market Share by Application (2012-2017)
6.2 Global Hookah Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2012-2017)
6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities
6.3.1 Potential Applications
6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries
7 Global Hookah Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
