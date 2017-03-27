Global Para Xylene Market is expected to grow at 12.05% CAGR by 2022
Para Xylene Market is set for a potential growth and is expected to reach USD 81.05 billion by 2022; Para Xylene Market is expected to grow at 12.05% CAGR
Market Highlights
Para xylene market is anticipated to grow at steady pace. Para xylene market is currently experiencing an up-cycle for producers. In recent years, new capacity coming on-stream has not kept pace with steadily increasing demand. Existing producers can capitalize in this environment by maximizing production. Since most plants are already operating at full capacity, further increases may require some type of modification. Developments in process technology are the key to enabling revamps that allow low cost expansions that can be executed quickly market is currently.
Request a Sample Report@ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2278
Para xylene is used in the production of Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) and Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) which is further used in production of polyester fiber, film, and resin for a variety of application. Due to downstream demand, the para xylene market is robust and is growing at 6% to 8% every year. By 2005, globally, the production of para xylene capacity has demanded by more than 5.5 million metric tons per annum, lowering the average capacity up to 85%.
Industry News
Reliance Industries contributes about 14% to the total Indian export it has presence in various sector. In India, Reliance is the largest producer of polyester fiber and yarn and the 5th largest producer of Para xylene.
Honeywell UOP has developed and successfully commercialized its latest breakthrough in Para xylene technology. Use of ADS-37TM adsorbent.
Key Player
• Honeywell UOP
• BP
• JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp.
• CNPC
• S-Oil
• Reliance Industries Ltd
• Dragon
• NPC Iran
• FCFC
• GS Caltex
• KPPC
• ONGC
• Orpic
• China National Offshore Oil Corporation
Regional analysis:
The Asia-Pacific para xylene market is anticipated to grow at fastest growing CAGR. Asia-Pacific para xylene market is estimated to reach USD 9,909 million by 2022. The key driver of the market is the growing demand from the automotive, electrical & electronics market
China has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next decade, The Chinese economy maintains a high speed growth which has been stimulated by the consecutive increases of industrial output, import & export, consumer consumption and capital investment for over two decades.
As per the Indian Chemical Industry Five Year Plan 2012-2017, the production of Para xylene had reached in millions tons in 2016, whereas the consumption rate is anticipated to stand at USD 4.9 million tons in 2016.
Segmentation:
By Application - Plastic industry, Textile industry and others
By End-use - Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) and Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT)
By Region – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Row
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
2 Scope of the Report
3 Market Research Methodologies
4 Market Landscape
5 Industry Overview of Global Para xylene Market
6 Market Trends
7. Global Para xylene Market by Region
8. Global Para xylene Market by Application (Plastic industry, Textile industry and others)
9. Global Para xylene Market by End-Use (Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) and Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) and others)
10. Competitive landscape
11. Company Profiles
Continued…
Browse Full Para Xylene Market @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/para-xylene-market-2278
List of Tables
Table 1 World Population by Major Regions (2015 To 2030) (Million)
Table 2 Global Para xylene Market: By Region, 2014-2022 (USD Million)
Table 3 North America Para xylene Market: By Country, 2014-2022 (USD Million)
Table 4 Europe Para xylene Market: By Country, 2014-2022 (USD Million)
Table 5 Asia-Pacific Para xylene Market: By Country, 2014-2022 (USD Million)
Table 6 ROW Para xylene Market: By Country, 2014-2022 (USD Million)
Table 7 Global Para xylene for Application Market: By Regions, 2014-2022 (USD Million)
Table 8 North America Para xylene for Application Market: By Country, (USD Million)
Table 9 Europe Para xylene for Application Market: By Country, 2022 (USD Million)
Table 10 Asia-Pacific Para xylene for Application Market: By Country, (USD Million)
Table 11 ROW Para xylene for Application Market: By Country, 2022 (USD Million)
List of Figures
FIGURE 1 Global Para xylene Market segmentation
FIGURE 2 Forecast Methodology
FIGURE 3 Five Forces Analysis of Global Para xylene Market
FIGURE 4 Value Chain of Global Para xylene Market
FIGURE 5 Share of Global Para xylene Market in 2014, by country (in %)
FIGURE 6 Global Para xylene Market, 2015-2022, (USD billion)
FIGURE 7 Sub-segments of End-Use
FIGURE 8 Global Para xylene Market size by End-Use, 2015
FIGURE 9 Share of Global Para xylene Market by End-Use, 2012 to 2022
FIGURE 10 Global Para xylene Market size by Application, 2015
FIGURE 11 Share of Global Para xylene Market by Application, 2012 to 2022
About Market Research Future
At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.
Contact:
Akash Anand
Market Research Future
Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,
Pune - 411028
Maharashtra, India
+1 646 845 9312
Email: akash.anand@marketresearchfuture.com
Web: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com
Akash Anand
Market Research Future
+1 646 845 9312
email us here