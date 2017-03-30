Skitude completes a funding round with more than €800,000 to finance a leap towards the US and Canada

Co-founders Marc Bigas (left) and David Huerva (right) during a meeting in a Californian ski resort

The most complete network of mobile apps for lovers of snow sports will expand to include other sports, such as running or biking.

GIRONA, CATALONIA, SPAIN, March 30, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The capital obtained by Skitude will be used to help the company expand in North America and Europe, especially in the United States, Canada, the Alps, Scandinavia and Eastern Europe, according to company managers. The quality of current services and the features they provide will also improve, and the digital platform will be diversified to include pursuits other than ski and winter sports, such as running, biking, and outdoor activities in general. Funding was led by The Crowd Angel, BA de BAGI, ESADE, BAN and IESE, as well as the Bbooster Dyrecto fund and Grupo Z. Of the capital obtained in this funding round, €650,000 is from a capital increase, while the rest will be co-financed by Enisa and other public programs.

Skitude is the most complete network of mobile apps for ski and mountain aficionados. Among other things, Skitude apps allow skiers to obtain real-time information about the state of more than 2,500 ski areas across the globe, while also letting users openly record their activity on the slopes so that they can precisely measure their performance and compare or compete with other users.

One of the unique features of Skitude is that it reaches agreements with ski resorts and sports brands to reward app users with season ski passes or full sets of equipment.

Currently, the start-up is working directly with more than 50 ski and mountain resorts in 8 different countries, each with their own Skitude-compatible app for monitoring and ranking performance. In addition, Skitude works with an ever-increasing network of outdoor brands which includes Snowinn, Atomic or Elan for example.

As for the number of users, since 2014 Skitude apps have had over 650,000 downloads in 24 countries, while accumulated revenue and contracts signed since the company’s founding come to over €850,000.

Skitude fulfills all the needs of destinations and of end users, and constitutes a social platform where skiers can compare distance skied or photos and can create their own profile with all of their statistics. Users can also compete with proposed challenges and win great prizes.

Fore more information

Marc Bigas

Co-founder and CEO

marc.bigas@skitude.com

+34 972 477 775