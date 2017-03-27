Facility Management Market is Growing with Approximately 13% CAGR by 2022
Facility Management Market is estimated to reach around USD 60 billion by 2022 growing with approximately 13% CAGR during forecast period 2016-2022
Facility Management market has been evaluated as growing market and expected that the market will touch high growth figures in Asia-Pacific region during forecast period.
With growing technology advancements, facility management has entered into mobile platform enrolled with various applications benefiting facility managers to perform his operations.
Request a Sample Report@ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2274
The global key market players such as Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, SAP SE, and other industries are offering wide range of facility management services to their end-user industries, In May 2016, Intersperse Plc., a leading support service provider, has done partnership with OHI group, leading healthcare technology solution providers, to produce facilities management solutions for Sultanate of Oman.
Key Player
• IBM Corporation (U.S.)
• Oracle Corporation (U.S.)
• SAP SE (Germany)
• EMCOR group, Inc. (U.S.)
• Aramark Corporation (U.S.)
• FM System, Inc. (U.S.)
• CA Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)
• Accruent, LLC (U.S.)
• Interserve Plc. (UK)
• Trimble, Inc. (U.S.)
Market Research Analysis:
Geographically, North America is expected to dominate the facility management market during forecast period 2016-2022. The early adoption of facility management services by organization and growing deployment of advance technology & analytical devices in manufacturing sector is fuelling the market of facility management in the region. Europe is also showing high growth opportunity in the facility management market as the manufacturing and It sector is demanding for more efficient support and plant maintenance services which is expected to increase the market of facility management in the region.
Segmentation:
By End-User - Real Estate, Education, Government, Retail, Healthcare
By Service - Project Management, Inventory Management, Operations Management
By Deployment - Cloud, On-Premise
By Region – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Row
List of Tables
Table 1 Global Facility Management market, By Services
Table 2 Global Facility Management market, By Deployment
Table 3 Global Facility Management Display market, By End-User
Table 4 Global Facility Management Display market, By Regions
Table 5 North America Facility Management Display market, By Services
Table 6 North America Facility Management market, By Deployment
Table 7 North America Facility Management Display market, By End-User
Table 8 U.S. Facility Management Display market, By Services
Continued…
Browse Full Auto-Injectors market @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/facility-management-market-2274
List of Tables
1. Executive Summary
2. Research Methodology
3. Market Dynamics
4. Facility Management Market, by Services
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Project Management
4.3. Inventory Management
4.4 Maintenance Management
5. Facility Management Display Market, by Deployment
5.1. Introduction
5.2. On-Premise
5.3 Cloud
6. Facility Management Display Market, By End-User
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Healthcare
6.3. Education
6.4. Retail
6.5. Manufacturing
6.6. Real Estate
6.7. BFSI
6.8. Government
6.9. IT & Telecom
7. Regional Market Analysis
8. Competition Analysis
Continued…
List of Figures
Figure 1 Research Process
Figure 2 Global Facility Management Display market: By Services (%)
Figure 3 Global Facility Management market, By Deployment (%)
Figure 4 Global Facility Management Display market: By End-User (%)
Figure 5 Global Facility Management Display market: By Region
Figure 6 North America Facility Management Display market, By Services (%)
Figure 7 North America Facility Management market, By Deployment (%)
Figure 8 North America Facility Management Display market, By End-User (%)
Figure 9 North America Facility Management Display market, By Countries (%)
Continued…
About Market Research Future
At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.
Contact:
Akash Anand
Market Research Future
Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,
Pune - 411028
Maharashtra, India
+1 646 845 9312
Email: akash.anand@marketresearchfuture.com
Web: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com
Akash Anand
Market Research Future
+1 646 845 9312
email us here