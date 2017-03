Facility Management Market is Growing with Approximately 13% CAGR by 2022

Facility Management Market is estimated to reach around USD 60 billion by 2022 growing with approximately 13% CAGR during forecast period 2016-2022

Key Players : IBM Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), EMCOR group, Inc. (U.S.), Aramark Corporation (U.S.), FM System, Inc. (U.S.), CA Technologies, Inc. ” — Market Research Future

Market HighlightsFacility Management market has been evaluated as growing market and expected that the market will touch high growth figures in Asia-Pacific region during forecast period.With growing technology advancements, facility management has entered into mobile platform enrolled with various applications benefiting facility managers to perform his operations.Request a Sample Report@ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2274 The global key market players such as Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, SAP SE, and other industries are offering wide range of facility management services to their end-user industries, In May 2016, Intersperse Plc., a leading support service provider, has done partnership with OHI group, leading healthcare technology solution providers, to produce facilities management solutions for Sultanate of Oman.Key Player• IBM Corporation (U.S.)• Oracle Corporation (U.S.)• SAP SE (Germany)• EMCOR group, Inc. (U.S.)• Aramark Corporation (U.S.)• FM System, Inc. (U.S.)• CA Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)• Accruent, LLC (U.S.)• Interserve Plc. (UK)• Trimble, Inc. (U.S.)Market Research Analysis:Geographically, North America is expected to dominate the facility management market during forecast period 2016-2022. The early adoption of facility management services by organization and growing deployment of advance technology & analytical devices in manufacturing sector is fuelling the market of facility management in the region. Europe is also showing high growth opportunity in the facility management market as the manufacturing and It sector is demanding for more efficient support and plant maintenance services which is expected to increase the market of facility management in the region.Segmentation:By End-User - Real Estate, Education, Government, Retail, HealthcareBy Service - Project Management, Inventory Management, Operations ManagementBy Deployment - Cloud, On-PremiseBy Region – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RowList of TablesTable 1 Global Facility Management market, By ServicesTable 2 Global Facility Management market, By DeploymentTable 3 Global Facility Management Display market, By End-UserTable 4 Global Facility Management Display market, By RegionsTable 5 North America Facility Management Display market, By ServicesTable 6 North America Facility Management market, By DeploymentTable 7 North America Facility Management Display market, By End-UserTable 8 U.S. Facility Management Display market, By ServicesContinued…Browse Full Auto-Injectors market @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/facility-management-market-2274 List of Tables1. Executive Summary2. Research Methodology3. Market Dynamics4. Facility Management Market, by Services4.1. Introduction4.2. Project Management4.3. Inventory Management4.4 Maintenance Management5. Facility Management Display Market, by Deployment5.1. Introduction5.2. On-Premise5.3 Cloud6. Facility Management Display Market, By End-User6.1. Introduction6.2. Healthcare6.3. Education6.4. Retail6.5. Manufacturing6.6. Real Estate6.7. BFSI6.8. Government6.9. IT & Telecom7. Regional Market Analysis8. Competition AnalysisContinued…List of FiguresFigure 1 Research ProcessFigure 2 Global Facility Management Display market: By Services (%)Figure 3 Global Facility Management market, By Deployment (%)Figure 4 Global Facility Management Display market: By End-User (%)Figure 5 Global Facility Management Display market: By RegionFigure 6 North America Facility Management Display market, By Services (%)Figure 7 North America Facility Management market, By Deployment (%)Figure 8 North America Facility Management Display market, By End-User (%)Figure 9 North America Facility Management Display market, By Countries (%)Continued…