Global Object Storage Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
Summary
Global Object Storage market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Basho
CloudFounders
ETegro
Hyve
Newisys
Nexenta
Supermicro
SwiftStack
Seagate
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Object Storage in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
United States
EU
China
Japan
South Korea
Taiwan
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Object-based Storage Device
Metadata Server
Others
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Object Storage for each application, including
Manipulate Data
Memory
Mobile Apps
Graphics Files
Sensor Data
Using Network to Work
Table of Contents
Global Object Storage Market Research Report 2017
1 Object Storage Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Object Storage
1.2 Object Storage Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Object Storage Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category) (2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global Object Storage Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Object-based Storage Device
1.2.4 Metadata Server
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Global Object Storage Segment by Application
1.3.1 Object Storage Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Manipulate Data
1.3.3 Memory
1.3.4 Mobile Apps
1.3.5 Graphics Files
1.3.6 Sensor Data
1.3.7 Using Network to Work
1.4 Global Object Storage Market by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.1 Global Object Storage Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 United States Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 EU Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Object Storage (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global Object Storage Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global Object Storage Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
……
7 Global Object Storage Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Basho
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Object Storage Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Basho Object Storage Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 CloudFounders
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Object Storage Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 CloudFounders Object Storage Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 ETegro
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Object Storage Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 ETegro Object Storage Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Hyve
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Object Storage Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Hyve Object Storage Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Newisys
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Object Storage Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Newisys Object Storage Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Nexenta
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Object Storage Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Nexenta Object Storage Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Supermicro
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Object Storage Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 Supermicro Object Storage Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 SwiftStack
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 Object Storage Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 SwiftStack Object Storage Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.9 Seagate
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.9.2 Object Storage Product Category, Application and Specification
7.9.2.1 Product A
7.9.2.2 Product B
7.9.3 Seagate Object Storage Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
Continued....
