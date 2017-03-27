Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) market competition by top manufacturers,with production,price,revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturerPUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, March 27, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Clariant
Columbia Sportswear
Dow Corning
Heartland Textiles
W. L. Gore & Associates
APT Fabrics
General Electric
HeiQ Materials
Helly Hansen
Huntsman Textile
Jack Wolfskin
Mitsui & Co
Mountain Hardwear
Patagonia
Polartec
Rudolf Group
Schoeller Technologies
SympaTex Technologies
Tanatex Chemicals
Toray Industries
Sioen Fabrics
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Densely Woven Breathable Textiles
Membrane Breathable Textiles
Coated Breathable Textiles
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) for each application, including
Flight Suits
Disaster Rescue Suits
Protective Clothings
Active Sportswears
Other
Table of Contents
Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Market Research Report 2017
1 Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT)
1.2 Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category) (2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.3 Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Segment by Application
1.3.1 Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.4 Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Market by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.1 Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
7 Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
Continued....
