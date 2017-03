Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) market competition by top manufacturers,with production,price,revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer

Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players includingClariantColumbia SportswearDow CorningHeartland TextilesW. L. Gore & AssociatesAPT FabricsGeneral ElectricHeiQ MaterialsHelly HansenHuntsman TextileJack WolfskinMitsui & CoMountain HardwearPatagoniaPolartecRudolf GroupSchoeller TechnologiesSympaTex TechnologiesTanatex ChemicalsToray IndustriesSioen FabricsGeographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), coveringNorth AmericaEuropeChinaJapanSoutheast AsiaIndiaOn the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split intoDensely Woven Breathable TextilesMembrane Breathable TextilesCoated Breathable TextilesOn the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) for each application, includingFlight SuitsDisaster Rescue SuitsProtective ClothingsActive SportswearsOtherTable of ContentsGlobal Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Market Research Report 20171 Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Market Overview1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT)1.2 Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Segment by Type (Product Category)1.2.1 Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category) (2012-2022)1.2.2 Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 20161.2.3 Densely Woven Breathable Textiles1.2.4 Membrane Breathable Textiles1.2.5 Coated Breathable Textiles1.3 Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Segment by Application1.3.1 Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)1.3.2 Flight Suits1.3.3 Disaster Rescue Suits1.3.4 Protective Clothings1.3.5 Active Sportswears1.3.6 Other1.4 Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Market by Region (2012-2022)1.4.1 Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) (2012-2022)1.5.1 Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)1.5.2 Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)……7 Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis7.1 Clariant7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors7.1.2 Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Product Category, Application and Specification7.1.2.1 Product A7.1.2.2 Product B7.1.3 Clariant Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview7.2 Columbia Sportswear7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors7.2.2 Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Product Category, Application and Specification7.2.2.1 Product A7.2.2.2 Product B7.2.3 Columbia Sportswear Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview7.3 Dow Corning7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors7.3.2 Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Product Category, Application and Specification7.3.2.1 Product A7.3.2.2 Product B7.3.3 Dow Corning Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview7.4 Heartland Textiles7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors7.4.2 Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Product Category, Application and Specification7.4.2.1 Product A7.4.2.2 Product B7.4.3 Heartland Textiles Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview7.5 W. L. Gore & Associates7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors7.5.2 Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Product Category, Application and Specification7.5.2.1 Product A7.5.2.2 Product B7.5.3 W. L. Gore & Associates Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview7.6 APT Fabrics7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors7.6.2 Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Product Category, Application and Specification7.6.2.1 Product A7.6.2.2 Product B7.6.3 APT Fabrics Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview7.7 General Electric7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors7.7.2 Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Product Category, Application and Specification7.7.2.1 Product A7.7.2.2 Product B7.7.3 General Electric Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview7.8 HeiQ Materials7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors7.8.2 Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Product Category, Application and Specification7.8.2.1 Product A7.8.2.2 Product B7.8.3 HeiQ Materials Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview7.9 Helly Hansen7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors7.9.2 Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Product Category, Application and Specification7.9.2.1 Product A7.9.2.2 Product B7.9.3 Helly Hansen Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview7.10 Huntsman Textile7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors7.10.2 Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Product Category, Application and Specification7.10.2.1 Product A7.10.2.2 Product B7.10.3 Huntsman Textile Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview7.11 Jack Wolfskin7.12 Mitsui & Co7.13 Mountain Hardwear7.14 Patagonia7.15 Polartec7.16 Rudolf Group7.17 Schoeller Technologies7.18 SympaTex Technologies7.19 Tanatex Chemicals7.20 Toray Industries7.21 Sioen FabricsContinued....