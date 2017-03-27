Global Aerospace Material Market Outlook and Forecast by 2021 - Orbis Research

Orbis Research

OrbisResearch.com has published new research report on "Global Aerospace Material Market Research Report and Forecast to 2016-2021" to its database.

DALLAS, TEXAS, U.S.A., March 27, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Aerospace Material Market on the basis of Material Type (Aluminium Alloys, Titanium Alloys, Super Alloys, Composites, Steel Alloys and Other); By Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Business, General & Personal Aviation, Civil & Military Helicopter and Military Aircraft); By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and ROW) and By Country (U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Brazil and Saudi Arabia).

Request a sample of the report: http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/240533

Global Aerospace Material Market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.87% during 2016 – 2021. The strong growth in Global Aerospace Material market is driven by increasing number of commercial aircraft and orders worldwide and increasing military spending by the major countries. Apart from that, the continuous development and enhancing functionalities of the aerospace materials to reduce the weight of the aircrafts and enhancing fuel efficiency are propelling the aerospace material market.

The titanium alloys (In terms of value) hold the major percentage share in the total aerospace material market. However, the composites are projected to grow at a significant rate as these are light weight, economical, enhances fuel efficiency leading to reduction in operating of the of the airlines. In the past few years, the use of composites have been extended to the functional components such as wings, fuselage skins, engines and landing gears from traditional light structural or cabin components. The aerospace material market is expected to rise in the forecasted period due to increasing number of commercial aircraft orders and deliveries which consumes the largest share of the aerospace material. Among the regions, Asia Pacific is predicted to advance at the highest rate, mainly driven by robust economic growth, rising per capita income leading to more propensity to travel.

Buy the report@http://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase/240533

Scope of the Report

Global Market (Actual Period: 2011-2015, Forecast Period: 2016E-2021)

Aerospace Material Market – Market Value and Forecast

By Material Type (Aluminium Alloys, Titanium Alloys, Super Alloys, Composites, Steel Alloys, Others)

By Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Business, General & Personal Aviation, Civil & Military Helicopter, Military Aircraft)

Regional Markets – N. America, Europe, APAC, RoW (Actual Period: 2011-2015, Forecast Period: 2016E-2021)

Aerospace Material Market – Market Value and Forecast

By Material Type (Aluminium Alloys, Titanium Alloys, Super Alloys, Composites, Steel Alloys, Others)

By Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Business, General & Personal Aviation, Civil & Military Helicopter, Military Aircraft)

Country Analysis - U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia (Actual Period: 2011-2015, Forecast Period: 2016E-2021)

Aerospace Material Market – Market Value and Forecast

By Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Business, General & Personal Aviation, Civil & Military Helicopter, Military Aircraft)

Check for the discount: http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/discount/240533

Other Report Highlights:

Market Dynamics – Trends, Drivers, Challenges

Policy and Regulation

SWOT Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Company Analysis - Alcoa Corporation, ATI, Constellium, Cytec Solvay Group, DuPont, Kobe Steel, Ltd, Toray Industries, Inc., Teijin Limited, Aleris Inc, AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group

Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.

Major Points From Table Of Contents:

Strategic Recommendations

Global Aerospace Material Market: An Overview

Global Aerospace Material Market: By Type

Global Aerospace Material Market: By Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Business, General & Personal Aviation, Helicopter Civil & Military Helicopter, Military Aircraft)

North America Aerospace Material Market: An Analysis

North America Aerospace Material Market: An Analysis

North America Aerospace Material Market: By Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Business, General & Personal Aviation, Helicopter Civil & Military, Military Aircraft)

North America North America Aerospace Material Market: Country Analysis (U.S., Canada)

Europe Aerospace Material Market: An Analysis

Europe Aerospace Material Market: An Analysis

Europe Aerospace Material Market: By Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Business, General & Personal Aviation, Helicopter Civil & Military Helicopter, Military Aircraft)

Europe Aerospace Material Market: Country Analysis (U.K., Germany, France and Others)

ROW Aerospace Material Market: An Analysis

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Trends

SWOT Analysis – Global Aerospace Material Market

Company Profiles

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.