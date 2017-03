Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose Global Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021

Self-monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Market

Global Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) (Test Strips, Lancet, Meter) Market

Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose is a very lucrative business with enormous market opportunity. With the rise in the number of cases of diabetes being recorded worldwide, it is necessary for patients around the world to have their blood glucose level continuously monitored to avoid the consequences of high glucose level like cardiovascular diseases, a blood disorder, blindness, kidney disorder and many other conditions. SMBG has been recommended for people with diabetes and their health care professionals in order to achieve a specific level of glycemic control and to prevent hypoglycemia.

The primary growth factors for the SMBG market is the increasing global diabetic population; increasing awareness among the diabetes population, increasing spending on healthcare, active reimbursement policies and the technological advancement aimed at minimal and non-invasive testing methods.

Key Highlights of the Report
• United States, Russia and United Kingdom are the top three leading countries in the Global SMBG market accounting for over 60% market share in 2016.
• China and India are the leading diabetic countries in the world.
• China has the highest number of self-monitoring of blood glucose users.
• The market size of SMBG devices in Brazil has increased to US$ XXX Million in 2016.
• Blood glucose test strips market is mainly dominated by developed countries. Blood glucose meter is the second leading product segment while lancet captures the least share of the SMBG market.
• In 2014, Life Scan became the leading player in SMBG market.
• In the SMBG segments, big players such as Roche and Abbott Laboratories are continuously losing its market share.

This is the 3rd edition report on Blood Glucose Device Market by report titled "Blood Glucose (SMBG) (Test Strips, Lancet, Meter) Market and Forecast – Global Analysis" is a 376 Page report with 305 Figures and 16 Tables. This report analyses the Country Wise Diabetes Population, Country Wise SMBG Users and Market, Company Wise SMBG Revenue and the driving factors and challenges for the SMBG market.

The SMBG Market covered in the report is analyzed from 4 viewpoints follows:
1. Country Wise Diabetes Population and Forecast (2008 - 2021)
I. Type 1 Diabetes Population
II. Type 2 Diabetes Population
2. Country Wise SMBG Users and Forecast (2008 - 2021)
3. Country Wise SMBG Market and Forecast (2008 - 2021)
I. Blood Glucose Test Strips Market
II. Blood Glucose Lancet Market
III. Blood Glucose Meter Market
4. Company Wise SMBG Revenue and Forecast (2007 - 2021)

The 18 Countries analyzed in the reports are as follows:
1. United States
2. Brazil
3. United Kingdom
4. Germany
5. Spain
6. Italy
7. Netherlands
8. Norway
9. Sweden
10. Switzerland
11. Russia
12. India
13. China
14. Thailand
15. Korea
16. Malaysia
17. Australia
18. Kuwait

The 4 Companies analyzed in the reports are as follows:
1. Roche Diagnostic
2. LifeScan Inc
3. Bayer HealthCare
4. Abbott Laboratories

Data Sources employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports. This report is built by using data and information sourced from Proprietary Information Database, Primary and Secondary Research Methodologies, and In house analysis by iGATE Research dedicated team of qualified professionals with deep industry experience and expertise.

Research Methodologies
Primary Research Methodologies: Questionnaires, Surveys, Interviews with Individuals, Small Groups, Telephonic Interview, etc.
Secondary Research Methodologies: Printable and Non-printable sources, Newspaper, Magazine and Journal Content, Government And NGO Statistics, white Papers, Information on the Web, Information from Agencies Such as Industry Bodies, Companies Annual Report, Government Agencies, Libraries And Local Councils and a large number of Paid Databases.

Table of Contents
Executive Summary
2. Global Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Users and Forecast
2.1 Global Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Users Share and Forecast
3. Global Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Market and Forecast
3.1 Global Blood Glucose Test Strips Market and Forecast
3.2 Global Blood Glucose Lancet Market and Forecast
3.3 Global Blood Glucose Meter Market and Forecast