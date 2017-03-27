Scalend selected among Asia’s top 10 fintech companies at the Startup bootcamp-2017, Singapore
Scalend Technologies also Wins Bharti AXA Startup Challenge for Real time Fraud detection in Fintech VizagBANGALORE, INDIA, March 27, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scalend Technologies, with its Advanced analytics platform, was adjudged Winner in the BhartiAXA Life Startup Challenge organized by The Fintech Valley, Vizag under the initiative of the Andhra Pradesh government. The challenge was to develop solution to ‘Fraudulent Behavior detection – at the time of insurance login’. Scalend stood out as the winner from over 300 participants with its ability to integrate varied data sources to derive comprehensive risk assessment faster.
This recognition highlights the capabilities & innovation of Scalend’s product in addressing one of the major concerns of the insurance domain on pre-emptive detection of fraud.
Scalend was also selected as one of Asia’s top 10 fintech startup companies at the StartupBootCamp – Fintech, held in Singapore during the first week of march. This selection was done from over 2500 startup companies, who participated from all over Asia.
StartupBootCamp FinTech is a leading accelerator focused on financial innovation providing funding, mentorship, office space in Singapore and access to a global network of corporate partners, mentors, investors and VCs, for up to 10 selected FinTech startups across the globe.
About Scalend
Scalend Advanced Analytics platform is a self-service Data Insights platform that comes with a fully featured Data ingestion pipeline, a transformation workbench & modeling engine for generating prescriptive and predictive analytical insights. The platform can integrate & cleanse large disparate datasets and model them through industry standard statistical algorithms.
Scalend also provides an Omnichannel solutions to combine real time web, social media & mobile app data through the customer journey analytics along with the historical data to provide valuable insights. With inbuilt encryption for PII data, and compliance to PCI standards, Scalend has carved a niche as a data analytics product to address the burgeoning challenges of the fast growing fintech industry.
Mahalakshmi Raman
Scalend Technologies
+91 96324 44110
email us here