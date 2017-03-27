Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Industry is Projected to Exhibit a CAGR of Over 45.59% During 2017 –2022
The report provides a basic overview of the Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems including definitions, classifications and industry chain structure.PUNE, INDIA, March 27, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Industry 2017 Market Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems market. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2017 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. The Global Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems is expected to reach about 261915 K USD by 2022 from 18892 K USD in 2016, registering a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 45.59% during the analysis period, 2017-2022.
Then, the report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, sales, market share and contact information. What’s more, the Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.
This report studies Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with revenue, Gross Margin and market share for each manufacturer, covering
Bosch
Qualcomm
Texas Instruments
WiTricity
Fulton Innovation
Other
Split by Type, the market can be divided into
Electromagnetic induction
Magnetic resonance
Split by Application, the market can be divided into
Passenger vehicles
Commercial vehicles
In a word, the report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
Table of Contents
1 Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Market Overview 1
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems 1
1.2 Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Segment by Types 2
1.3 Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Segment by Applications 4
1.3.1 Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Consumption Market Share by Applications in 2016 4
1.3.2 Passenger vehicles 5
1.3.3 Commercial vehicles 5
1.4 Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Market by Regions 7
1.4.1 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2022) 7
1.4.2 China Status and Prospect (2014-2022) 8
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2022) 9
1.4.4 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2022) 10
1.4.5 Korea Status and Prospect (2014-2022) 11
1.4.6 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2014-2022) 12
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems (2014-2022) 13
2 Global Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Market Competition by Manufacturers 14
2.1 Global Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Production and Share by Manufacturers (2014-2017) 14
2.2 Global Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2014-2017) 16
2.3 Global Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2017) 18
2.4 Manufacturers Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types 19
2.5 Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Market Competitive Situation and Trends 20
2.5.1 Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers 21
2.5.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 22
3 Global Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Production, Revenue (Value) by Regions (2014-2017) 25
3.1 Global Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Production and Market Share by Regions (2014-2017) 25
3.2 Global Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Regions (2014-2017) 28
3.3 Global Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2017) 30
3.4 North America Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2017) 30
3.5 Europe Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2017) 31
3.6 China Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2017) 31
3.7 Japan Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2017) 32
3.8 Korea Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2017) 32
3.9 Taiwan Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2017) 33
4 Global Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2014-2017) 34
4.1 Global Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Consumption by Regions (2014-2017) 34
4.2 North America Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2014-2017) 36
4.3 Europe Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2014-2017) 37
4.4 China Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2014-2017) 37
4.5 Japan Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2014-2017) 38
4.6 Korea Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2014-2017) 38
4.7 Taiwan Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2014-2017) 38
5 Global Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Types 40
5.1 Global Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Production and Market Share by Types (2014-2017) 40
5.2 Global Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Revenue and Market Share by Types (2014-2017) 42
5.3 Global Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Price by Type (2014-2017) 44
5.4 Global Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Production Growth by Type (2014-2017) 45
6 Global Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Market Analysis by Applications 46
6.1 Global Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Consumption and Market Share by Applications (2014-2017) 46
6.2 Global Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Consumption Growth Rate by Applications (2014-2017) 47
……Continued
