Global Blood Glucose (SMBG) (Test Strips, Lancet, Meter) Market Analysis by Companies - Forecast 2021

DALLAS, TEXAS, U.S.A., March 27, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Self-monitoring of blood glucose is a very lucrative business with enormous market opportunity. With the rise in the number of cases of diabetes being recorded worldwide, it is necessary for patients around the world to have their blood glucose level continuously monitored to avoid the consequences of high glucose level like cardiovascular diseases, a blood disorder, blindness, kidney disorder and many other conditions. SMBG has been recommended for people with diabetes and their health care professionals in order to achieve a specific level of glycemic control and to prevent hypoglycemia. The primary growth factors for the SMBG market is the increasing global diabetic population; increasing awareness among the diabetes population, increasing spending on healthcare, active reimbursement policies and the technological advancement aimed at minimal and non-invasive testing methods.

Key Highlights of the Report

United States, Russia and United Kingdom are the top three leading countries in the Global SMBG market accounting for over 60% market share in 2016.

China and India are the leading diabetic countries in the world.

China has the highest number of self-monitoring of blood glucose users.

The market size of SMBG devices in Brazil has increased to US$ XXX Million in 2016.

Blood glucose test strips market is mainly dominated by developed countries. Blood glucose meter is the second leading product segment while lancet captures the least share of the SMBG market.

In 2014, Life Scan became the leading player in SMBG market.

In the SMBG segments, big players such as Roche and Abbott Laboratories are continuously losing its market share.

This is the 3rd edition report on Blood Glucose Device Market by iGATE RESEARCH. The report titled “Blood Glucose (SMBG) (Test Strips, Lancet, Meter) Market and Forecast – Global Analysis” is a 376 Page report with 305 Figures and 16 Tables. This report analyses the Country Wise Diabetes Population, Country Wise SMBG Users and Market, Company Wise SMBG Revenue and the driving factors and challenges for the SMBG market.

The SMBG Market covered in the report is analyzed from 4 viewpoints follows:

1. Country Wise Diabetes Population and Forecast (2008 - 2021)

I. Type 1 Diabetes Population

II. Type 2 Diabetes Population

2. Country Wise SMBG Users and Forecast (2008 - 2021)

3. Country Wise SMBG Market and Forecast (2008 - 2021)

I. Blood Glucose Test Strips Market

II. Blood Glucose Lancet Market

III. Blood Glucose Meter Market

4. Company Wise SMBG Revenue and Forecast (2007 - 2021)

The 18 Countries analyzed in the reports are as follows:

1. United States

2. Brazil

3. United Kingdom

4. Germany

5. Spain

6. Italy

7. Netherlands

8. Norway

9. Sweden

10. Switzerland

11. Russia

12. India

13. China

14. Thailand

15. Korea

16. Malaysia

17. Australia

18. Kuwait

The 4 Companies analyzed in the reports are as follows:

1. Roche Diagnostic

2. LifeScan Inc

3. Bayer HealthCare

4. Abbott Laboratories

Research Methodologies

Primary Research Methodologies: Questionnaires, Surveys, Interviews with Individuals, Small Groups, Telephonic Interview, etc.

Secondary Research Methodologies: Printable and Non-printable sources, Newspaper, Magazine and Journal Content, Government And NGO Statistics, white Papers, Information on the Web, Information from Agencies Such as Industry Bodies, Companies Annual Report, Government Agencies, Libraries And Local Councils and a large number of Paid Databases.

Major Points From Table Of Contents:

Global Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Users and Forecast

Global Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Market and Forecast

Global Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Market Share and Forecast

Key Players Analysis

Global SMBG Market - Driving Factors

SMBG Market Challenges

