Beef 2017 Global Industry Segment By Applications, Type & Forecast To 2022
Beef is the culinary name for meat from cattle. Humans have been eating beef since prehistoric times. Beef is a complete source of protein (meaning that it provides all 20 of the amino acids), and provides many of the essential fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals that humans need.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Beef in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Cactus Feeders
Friona Industries, L.P
Cargill Cattle Feeders
Cattle Empire LLC
J. R. Simplot Co.
JBS Five Rivers Cattle Feeding LLC
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Frozen Beef
Fresh Beef
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Foodservice customers
Retail & Grocery Store Chains
By-Products Processors
Other
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Market Overview
1.1 Beef Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Frozen Beef
1.2.2 Fresh Beef
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Foodservice customers
1.3.2 Retail & Grocery Store Chains
1.3.3 By-Products Processors
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 USA Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Cactus Feeders
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Beef Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Type 1
2.1.2.2 Type 2
2.1.3 Cactus Feeders Beef Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2 Friona Industries, L.P
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Beef Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Type 1
2.2.2.2 Type 2
2.2.3 Friona Industries, L.P Beef Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3 Cargill Cattle Feeders
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Beef Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Type 1
2.3.2.2 Type 2
2.3.3 Cargill Cattle Feeders Beef Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4 Cattle Empire LLC
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Beef Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Type 1
2.4.2.2 Type 2
2.4.3 Cattle Empire LLC Beef Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5 J. R. Simplot Co.
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Beef Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Type 1
2.5.2.2 Type 2
2.5.3 J. R. Simplot Co. Beef Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
