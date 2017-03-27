Automotive Fuel Tank Market 2017 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2022
Automotive Fuel Tank Global Market Segmentation, Major Players Analysis and Forecast to 2022PUNE, INDIA, March 27, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report studies Automotive Fuel Tank in Global market, especially in Europe, North America, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and South America, focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with capacity, production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer.
Manufacturers for Plastic Fuel Tank
Inergy
Kautex
YAPP
TI Automotive
Yachiyo
Magna Steyr
Jiangsu Suguang
FTS
Sakamoto
AAPICO
Wuhu Shunrong
DONGHEE
Manufacturers for Metal Fuel Tank
TI Automotive
YAPP
Yachiyo
Hwashin
FTS
Jiangsu Suguang
Sakamoto
Donghee
SKH Metal
AAPICO
Wuhu Shunrong
Luzhou North
Chengdu Lingchuan
Martinrea
Wanxiang Tongda
Jiangsu Hongxin
Yangzhou Changyun
Anhui Xincheng
Jiangling Huaxiang
Changchun Fuel Tank
Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Automotive Fuel Tank in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), like
Europe
North America
China
Japan
Korea
India
Southeast Asia
South America
Split by material type, can be divided into
Plastic Fuel Tank
Steel Fuel Tank
Aluminum Fuel Tank
Split by capacity, can be divided into
Below 50 L
50-60 L
60-70 L
Above 70 L
Split by application, can be divided into
Passenger Vehicle
Light Commercial Vehicle
Heavy Commercial Vehicle
Key points in table of content
1 Automotive Fuel Tank Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Fuel Tank
1.2 Automotive Fuel Tank Segment by Type
1.2.1 Segment by Material (Plastic, Steel and Aluminum)
1.2.2 Segment by Capacity (Below 50 L, 50-60 L, 60-70 L and Above 70 L)
1.3 Automotive Fuel Tank Segment by Application
1.3.1 Passenger Vehicle (PV)
1.3.2 Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)
1.3.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)
1.4 Automotive Fuel Tank Market Status and Prospect by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.1 Europe
1.4.2 North America
1.4.3 China
1.4.4 Japan
1.4.5 Korea
1.4.6 India
1.4.7 Southeast Asia
1.4.8 South America
1.5 Global Market Size (Value and Volume) of Automotive Fuel Tank (2012-2022)
2 Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market Analysis by Material (2012-2017)
2.1 Automotive Fuel Tank Market by Material (Plastic, Steel and Aluminum)
2.2 Plastic Fuel Tank
2.2.1 Global Plastic Fuel Tank Production, Revenue and Growth Rate 2012-2017
2.2.2 Global Plastic Fuel Tank Production and Revenue by Major Manufacturers (2016 and 2017)
2.3 Steel Fuel Tank
2.4 Aluminum Fuel Tank
3 Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market Analysis by Capacity (2012-2017)
3.1 Automotive Fuel Tank Market by Capacity (Below 50 L, 50-60 L, 60-70 L and Above 70 L)
3.2 Capacity Below 50 L
3.2.1 Global Automotive Fuel Tank (Capacity Below 50 L) Production, Revenue and Growth Rate 2012-2017
3.2.2 Global Automotive Fuel Tank (Capacity Below 50 L) Production and Revenue by Major Manufacturers (2016 and 2017)
3.3 Capacity 50-60 L
3.4 Capacity 60-70 L
3.5 Capacity Above 70 L
4 Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market Analysis by Application (2012-2017)
4.1 Automotive Fuel Tank Market by Application (PV, LCV and HCV)
4.2 Passenger Vehicle
4.2.1 Global Automotive Fuel Tank Consumption by Passenger Vehicle (2012-2017)
4.2.2 Major Passenger Vehicle Customers of Automotive Fuel Tank
4.3 Light Commercial Vehicle
4.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicle
5 Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market Mixed Analysis by Material, by Application (2012-2017)
5.1 Plastic Fuel Tank Market Analysis by Application (PV, LCV and HCV)
5.2 Steel Fuel Tank Market Analysis by Application (PV, LCV and HCV)
5.3 Aluminum Fuel Tank Market Analysis by Application (PV, LCV and HCV)
6 Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market Competition by Manufacturers (2016 and 2017)
6.1 Production Competition by Manufacturers
6.2 Revenue Competition by Manufacturers
6.3 Average Price by Manufacturers
6.4 Manufacturers Plants Location, Sales Area, Product Type and Major Customers
6.4.1 Plants Location
6.4.2 Sales Regions
6.4.3 Product Type
6.4.4 Major Customers
6.5 Automotive Fuel Tank Market Competitive Situation and Trends
6.5.1 Market Concentration Rate
6.5.2 Expansion
6.5.3 Agreements Joint Ventures Partnerships
6.5.4 New Product Launch
6.5.5 Mergers & Acquisitions
7 Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market Competition by Region (2012-2017)
7.1 Production by Region
7.2 Consumption by Regions
7.3 Major Regions Analysis
7.3.1 Europe
7.3.1.1 Europe Market by Material (Plastic, Steel and Aluminum)
7.3.1.2 Europe Market by Capacity (Below 50 L, 50-60 L, 60-70 L and Above 70 L)
7.3.1.3 Europe Market by Application (PV, LCV and HCV)
7.3.1.4 Europe Market Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
7.3.1.5 Europe Market Export and Import
7.3.2 North America
7.3.3 China
7.3.4 Japan
7.3.5 Korea
7.3.6 India
7.3.7 Southeast Asia
7.3.8 South America
