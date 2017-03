Automotive Fuel Tank Market 2017 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2022

Automotive Fuel Tank Global Market Segmentation, Major Players Analysis and Forecast to 2022

PUNE, INDIA, March 27, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- This report studies Automotive Fuel Tank in Global market, especially in Europe, North America, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and South America, focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with capacity, production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer.Request a sample report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1032286-2012-2022-report-on-global-automotive-fuel-tank-market-competition-status Manufacturers for Plastic Fuel TankInergyKautexYAPPTI AutomotiveYachiyoMagna SteyrJiangsu SuguangFTSSakamotoAAPICOWuhu ShunrongDONGHEEManufacturers for Metal Fuel TankTI AutomotiveYAPPYachiyoHwashinFTSJiangsu SuguangSakamotoDongheeSKH MetalAAPICOWuhu ShunrongLuzhou NorthChengdu LingchuanMartinreaWanxiang TongdaJiangsu HongxinYangzhou ChangyunAnhui XinchengJiangling HuaxiangChangchun Fuel TankMarket Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Automotive Fuel Tank in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), likeEuropeNorth AmericaChinaJapanKoreaIndiaSoutheast AsiaSouth AmericaSplit by material type, can be divided intoPlastic Fuel TankSteel Fuel TankAluminum Fuel TankSplit by capacity, can be divided intoBelow 50 L50-60 L60-70 LAbove 70 LSplit by application, can be divided intoPassenger VehicleLight Commercial VehicleHeavy Commercial VehicleComplete report details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1032286-2012-2022-report-on-global-automotive-fuel-tank-market-competition-status Key points in table of content1 Automotive Fuel Tank Market Overview1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Fuel Tank1.2 Automotive Fuel Tank Segment by Type1.2.1 Segment by Material (Plastic, Steel and Aluminum)1.2.2 Segment by Capacity (Below 50 L, 50-60 L, 60-70 L and Above 70 L)1.3 Automotive Fuel Tank Segment by Application1.3.1 Passenger Vehicle (PV)1.3.2 Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)1.3.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)1.4 Automotive Fuel Tank Market Status and Prospect by Region (2012-2022)1.4.1 Europe1.4.2 North America1.4.3 China1.4.4 Japan1.4.5 Korea1.4.6 India1.4.7 Southeast Asia1.4.8 South America1.5 Global Market Size (Value and Volume) of Automotive Fuel Tank (2012-2022)2 Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market Analysis by Material (2012-2017)2.1 Automotive Fuel Tank Market by Material (Plastic, Steel and Aluminum)2.2 Plastic Fuel Tank2.2.1 Global Plastic Fuel Tank Production, Revenue and Growth Rate 2012-20172.2.2 Global Plastic Fuel Tank Production and Revenue by Major Manufacturers (2016 and 2017)2.3 Steel Fuel Tank2.4 Aluminum Fuel Tank3 Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market Analysis by Capacity (2012-2017)3.1 Automotive Fuel Tank Market by Capacity (Below 50 L, 50-60 L, 60-70 L and Above 70 L)3.2 Capacity Below 50 L3.2.1 Global Automotive Fuel Tank (Capacity Below 50 L) Production, Revenue and Growth Rate 2012-20173.2.2 Global Automotive Fuel Tank (Capacity Below 50 L) Production and Revenue by Major Manufacturers (2016 and 2017)3.3 Capacity 50-60 L3.4 Capacity 60-70 L3.5 Capacity Above 70 L4 Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market Analysis by Application (2012-2017)4.1 Automotive Fuel Tank Market by Application (PV, LCV and HCV)4.2 Passenger Vehicle4.2.1 Global Automotive Fuel Tank Consumption by Passenger Vehicle (2012-2017)4.2.2 Major Passenger Vehicle Customers of Automotive Fuel Tank4.3 Light Commercial Vehicle4.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicle5 Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market Mixed Analysis by Material, by Application (2012-2017)5.1 Plastic Fuel Tank Market Analysis by Application (PV, LCV and HCV)5.2 Steel Fuel Tank Market Analysis by Application (PV, LCV and HCV)5.3 Aluminum Fuel Tank Market Analysis by Application (PV, LCV and HCV)6 Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market Competition by Manufacturers (2016 and 2017)6.1 Production Competition by Manufacturers6.2 Revenue Competition by Manufacturers6.3 Average Price by Manufacturers6.4 Manufacturers Plants Location, Sales Area, Product Type and Major Customers6.4.1 Plants Location6.4.2 Sales Regions6.4.3 Product Type6.4.4 Major Customers6.5 Automotive Fuel Tank Market Competitive Situation and Trends6.5.1 Market Concentration Rate6.5.2 Expansion6.5.3 Agreements Joint Ventures Partnerships6.5.4 New Product Launch6.5.5 Mergers & Acquisitions7 Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market Competition by Region (2012-2017)7.1 Production by Region7.2 Consumption by Regions7.3 Major Regions Analysis7.3.1 Europe7.3.1.1 Europe Market by Material (Plastic, Steel and Aluminum)7.3.1.2 Europe Market by Capacity (Below 50 L, 50-60 L, 60-70 L and Above 70 L)7.3.1.3 Europe Market by Application (PV, LCV and HCV)7.3.1.4 Europe Market Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin7.3.1.5 Europe Market Export and Import7.3.2 North America7.3.3 China7.3.4 Japan7.3.5 Korea7.3.6 India7.3.7 Southeast Asia7.3.8 South AmericaGet this report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1032286 Contact US:NORAH TRENTPartner Relations & Marketing Managersales@wiseguyreports.comPh: +1-646-845-9349 (US)Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)