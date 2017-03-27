Designation Hub Launches Campaign to Support Tax Fairness for Realtors Act, 2017
The bill is the third attempt to allow realtors in Ontario to incorporate their business, rather than continue as independent contractors. The argument for incorporation is based on the fact that agents in other provinces, such as British Columbia, Quebec and Alberta are being granted the ability to structure their business as corporations. With the current structure, realtors in Ontario could be paying taxes as high as 46% compared to only 16% if they were incorporated.
“Agents continue to face an uphill battle, with pressure from their competition, consistently having to justify their commission with clients and continuous new technologies trying to replace agents in the industry” says Shahla Jalali, COO of Designation Hub. “We support the agents of Ontario to structure their business with more control, and allocate those funds to their marketing and training, which would ultimately benefit their clients and the homeowners of Ontario. That is why we are support Bill 104. Value from agents comes from what they know, not just what they do.”
From a statement taken from intelligencer.ca, Todd Smith argued that “Recent studies have shown the change will come at no cost to the provincial treasury and will actually result in a small bump for Ontario’s GDP.” If the bill is passed, it would amend the Real Estate and Business Broker Act 2002 (REBBA), which is currently preventing real estate agents to incorporate their business. No other changes such as fees or consumer protection would be impacted by the supported bill, which is co-sponsored by Liberal and NDP members.
Designation Hub has launched a campaign to rally support for the cause and to build awareness between agents and their clients about this important issue. The raffle for the 20 free designations is a part of the campaign and will be open for submission from March 20th to April 7th, with the winners being announced on April 10th, 2017. Ontario agents can enter for a chance to win a free designation of their choice by submitting their application here.
The promo code bill104, to receive $50 off any designation will be available for agents or their assistants between April 10 and May 1st.
