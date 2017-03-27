Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostic Market Analysis 2016-2022: Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles and Future Prospects
Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostic Market Analysis by Type (Early-onset Alzheimer's), Diagnostic Test (Genetic Testing) and End Users (Diagnostic Centers) - 2022
Alzheimer’s is a type of dementia which causes failure of the functioning of the brain. This disease damages the areas which is responsible for the thinking, problem solving and behavior process. According to the Alzheimer’s association, more than 5 Million are living with Alzheimer’s and one out of three seniors dies with the Alzheimer’s or any another type of dementia.
There are different types of tests to diagnose the symptoms of the Alzheimer’s which includes Mini Mental State Exam (MMSE) this tests will help to know whether there are problems with the areas of brain involved in learning, memory, thinking, or planning skills. Other one is brain imaging which includes CT scan, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI); Neuropsychological Testing and genetic tests which provide information regarding the incorrect linking of the genes which causes Alzheimer’s among others.
Competitive Analysis-
Major Key Players in Alzheimer’s disease Diagnostic Market are
• Eli Lilly and Company (UK),
• Alector LLC (US),
• Accera, Inc. (US),
• TauRx (Republic of Singapore),
• Treventis Corporation (US),
• Neuro-Bio Ltd (UK),
• Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (US)
Access the market data and market information presented through more than 85 market data tables and 25 figures spread over 90 numbers of pages of the project report “Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostic Market - Forecast to 2022”
Global Alzheimer’s disease Diagnostic Market:
Global Alzheimer’s disease Diagnostic Market has been evaluated as a growing market and it is expected that the market will touch high growth figures in future. Factors such rising efforts on research and development by the players to treat Alzheimer’s disease and the introduction of the blockbuster drugs into the market to cure the disease will drive the growth of the market. Global Alzheimer ’s disease Diagnostic Market is expected to grow with CAGR of 10% during the forecasted period.
Brief TOC of Alzheimer’s disease Diagnostic Market:
1 Introduction
1.1 Definition
1.2 Scope of Study
1.3 Research Objective
1.4 Assumptions & Limitations
1.5 Market Structure
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Process
2.2 Primary Research
2.3 Secondary Research
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
3.3 Opportunities
3.4 Challenges
3.5 Macroeconomic Indicators
4 Market Factor Analysis
4.1 Porter’s five forces model
4.1.1 Bargaining Power of suppliers
4.1.2 Bargaining Power of Customer
4.1.3 Intensity of Competitor’s
4.1.4 Threat of New Entrants
5 Global Alzheimer’s disease Diagnostic Market, by Type
Continued….
