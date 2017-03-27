Enterprise Software Global Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
The Global Enterprise Software Market has reported a significant growth in the recent years and is presenting ample opportunities to the industry’s players. Enterprise software is used by organizations of all sizes - small, medium, and large - in various industry verticals such as manufacturing, media and entertainment, healthcare, retail, public sector, banking, financial services, and insurance, telecom, transportation, energy and utilities, and distribution. With increasing global competition and rising awareness regarding enterprises software across the globe, the worldwide enterprise software market is poised to scale newer acmes.
Moreover, introduction of novel software services, technology innovation and advancement, rising number of enterprises in the world and entry of new industry players, are all set to further boost the market growth.
Key Highlights of the Report:
• It is anticipated that the global enterprise software market will exceed US$ 500 Billion by 2022.
• Countries in North America and Europe have been identified as early adopters of enterprise software.
• The Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) are the leading application segments of the enterprise software market.
• Business intelligence is the third largest segment for enterprise software being followed by Supply Chain Management (SCM) applications.
• Web Conferencing Collaboration/Social Software Suites captured least share of the enterprise software market
• Banking & Securities, Communications, Media & Services, and Manufacturing & Natural Resources are the top three industry for enterprise software market.
• Insurance and Retail industries are competing very closely with each other to grab maximum share of the enterprise software market.
• North America is the largest market for enterprise software accounting for XX percent share in 2016.
• Western Europe is the second largest market for enterprise software capturing XX percent share in 2016.
• Asia Pacific enterprise application market is anticipated to witness growth owing to rising number of startup and presence of large number of small scale industries.
• The top five (Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, IBM and EMC) enterprise software vendors accounted for over 40 percent of the total market in 2016.
• Microsoft dominated the enterprise software market with XX percent share in 2016.
report titled “Global Enterprise Software Market (By Segment, Industry Verticals, Geography and Vendors) and Forecast to 2022” provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving, high-growth Enterprise Software Market. This 122 Page report with 71 Figures and 13 Tables has been analyzed from 7 viewpoints:
Global Enterprise Software Market and Forecast - By Segment
1. Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
2. Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)
3. Business Intelligence (BI)
4. Supply Chain Management (SCM)
5. Web Conferencing Collaboration/Social Software Suites
6. Other Software
Global Enterprise Software Market and Forecast - By Industry Verticals
1. Banking and Securities
2. Communications, Media and Services
3. Manufacturing and Natural Resources
4. Insurance
5. Retail
6. Transportation
7. Healthcare
8. Other
Global Enterprise Software Market and Forecast - By Geography
1. North America
2. Western Europe
3. China
4. India
5. Asia Pacific
6. Eastern Europe and MEA
7. Rest of the World
Global Enterprise Software Market and Forecast - By Vendors
1. Microsoft
2. IBM
3. Oracle
4. SAP
5. Amazon
6. EMC
7. Salesforce.com
8. Adobe
9. FIS/SunGuard
10. Dassault
11. Other Vendors
Global Enterprise Software Market and Forecast (2010 - 2022)
2. Global Enterprise Software Market and Forecast - By Segment (2010 - 2022)
3. Global Enterprise Software Market and Forecast - By Industry Verticals (2014 - 2022)
4. Global Enterprise Software Market and Forecast - By Geography (2012 - 2022)
5. Global Enterprise Software Market and Forecast - By Vendors (2014 - 2022)
6. Global Enterprise Software Market - Recent Developments
7. Global Enterprise Software Market - Growth Drivers and Challenges
Table of Contents :Major Key Points
Executive Summary
2. Global Enterprise Software Market and Forecast to 2022
3. Global Enterprise Software Market Share and Forecast to 2022
3.1 Global Enterprise Software Market Share and Forecast - By Segment
3.2 Global Enterprise Software Market Share and Forecast - By Industry Verticals
3.3 Global Enterprise Software Market Share and Forecast - By Geography
3.4 Global Enterprise Software Market Share and Forecast - By Vendors
Continued…..
