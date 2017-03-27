North America Instant Noodles Market is expected to reach at 5,369 million, at a CAGR of 0.6% by 2016 to 2022
The North American market for instant noodles stood at 5,230 million servings in 2015, and is expected to reach at 5,369 million servings by 2022 at a CAGR of 0.6% from 2016-2022.
The major factors responsible for the growth of market are; increase in the demand for convenience food, increase in the working class population North America Instant Noodles Market lesser time for cooking and increase in the sedentary population.
The sale of instant noodles is not growing exponentially, as consumers are being aware of healthy lifestyle, the chemical used in preserving dried noodles. There is increased risk for metabolic syndrome because of high sodium, unhealthy saturated fat and high glycemic index scale. Although, food technicians have started to production of fortified instant noodle with enhanced nutritive values, and also reducing sodium content by 15%. Among the various instant noodles segments, fortified noodles will gain more demand in the coming years in North America.
Report Analysis:
North American Instant noodles market statistical report published by Market Research future contains a brief overview of North American Instant noodles market size by type, and country. The market has been segmented on the basis of type as Italian, Chinese and Ramen. Based on country, the market is segmented under U.S., Canada and Mexico. The report analysis the North American Instant noodles market and presents efficient data of production for 2011 to 2016, along with forecast till 2022.
The report provides a market overview on North American Instant noodles and its supply and demand concentration. Additionally, the report provides the market size projections for the coming years.
Research Methodology: Initially, secondary data analysis is done using data sources from internal published reports and internal existing primary records. The secondary data obtained was later validated by primary research with discussions with KOLs (Key Opinion Leaders) in the instant noodles market. The overall primary and secondary data was triangulated to reach the final findings.
