Global Industrial Floor Coating Industry Set for Rapid Growth, Market Size, Share by 2022
Global Industrial Floor Coating Market Information, By Flooring Material (Concrete, Mortar, Terrazzo), By Application and Regions - Forecast 2016-2022
The market of industrial floor coating around the world is growing rapidly. Factors such as modern retailing and increase in demand for commercial and manufacturing segment are driving the demand for industrial floor coating market. The limitations of concrete flooring result in the wide acceptance of floor coatings. Additionally, offering a joint-free and seamless finish with no cracks, to restrict the entry of dirt and bacteria, are some of the factors driving the industrial floor coating market. Moreover, Resistance to dirt and water make it a flooring method that can be installed directly over the floor without requiring demolition.
Market Research Future Analysis:
Market Research Future analysis shows that the global market of industrial floor coating market is estimated to grow at USD XX billion by the end of year 2022.
Low cost and the rise in demand for anti-bacterial flooring are some of the factors driving the growth of the industrial floor coating market. Disposal of waste, environmental & health related issues and fluctuating prices of raw materials are some of the factors hampering the market of the industrial floor coating market.
Key Players
• BASF SE (Germany)
• Asian Paints PPG Pvt Ltd. (Mumbai)
• PPG Industries Inc. (U.S.)
• 3M Company (U.S.)
• A&I Coatings Pty Ltd (Australia)
• Nora System, Inc. (Germany)
• The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)
• CPC Floor Coatings (U.S.)
Regional Analysis
Industrial floor coating market is growing in Asia-Pacific, with China and India expected to be the most promising markets. The main driving factors of the market in the Asia-Pacific region are industrialization in developing economies with hygiene requirements. The lack of awareness about industrial floor coating among end-users, however, is a major restraint in the market.
Segmentation
By Flooring - Material Concrete, Mortar and Terrazzo)
By Application - Residential, Commercial, and Industrial
By Regions – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and ROW
