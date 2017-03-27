Global Positioning System and Inertial Navigation System Market 2017 (GPS/INS Industry) By Product & Application to 2022

Orbis Research

The Global GPS/INS Market is expected to reach USD 4.27 billion by 2022, growing at a projected CAGR of 9.07% during the forecast period of 2017 - 2022.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global GPS/INS Market is valued at USD 2.77 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach a value of USD 4.27 billion by the end of 2022, growing at a projected CAGR of 9.07% during the forecast period of 2017 - 2022. Global Positioning System (GPS) works closely with Inertial Navigation System (INS) to provide valuable information for calculation of various parameters. INS does lot of mathematical calculations to exactly find velocity and orientation of a moving body among various other parameters. GPS provides accurate information about the exact position of the body. When both GPS and INS are used in a system then they work together to give accurate results of the position of the body in a quicker time than GPS alone working on it. This system is used in various industries such as aerospace, defence, automobiles and others.

With the usage of this technology increasing in various domains, there will be an increase in the GPS/INS Market Size.

Inertial system Equipment includes Gyroscopes, Accelerometers, Inertial Measurement Units, Inertial Navigation Systems and Multi Axis sensors. A comprehensive overview of the market for GPS/INS systems over the next 5 years has been given in this report. It segments the market by area of application with an in depth analysis of every segment in each area. Aerospace, Land based, Marine and Subsea Applications are explained with comprehensive market analysis of each segment.

The advancement of global lifestyle has resulted in need for equipment with greater ease of use. This is enabled by the use of motion sensing technology which uses inertial sensors extensively. This is a key driving factor to this market and will play an important role in defining the market for the next few years.

The report delves on the impact of rise of unmanned vehicles; Aerial, land and Water based, on the use of inertial sensors. The unprecedented rise in unmanned vehicles across various applications in both civilian and defence applications has increased the need for complex navigational systems which include inertial sensors. The rapid advancement in technology has made sensors both accessible and affordable which has made their use abundant in day to day devices.

An extensive overview of the different grades of inertial sensors; key differences among them are explained and their market based on application is provided on a regional basis. Defence industry takes the major share of the market with applications like Missile Guidance, Control and Targeting, Precision Guided Munitions, Tank Turret Stabilization and Torpedo Guidance. The other primary industries where these systems are used are Industrial manufacturing, energy and infrastructure, transportation and aviation.

An analysis of the Key Players in the Market has been provided with an outlook on the competitive landscape and an insightful outlook for the investors.

• Aeron

• MEMSIC

• Systron Donner

• Trimble Navigation

• Lord Microstain

• Vectornav Technologies

• Systron Donner Inertial

• L3 Communications

• Honeywell

• Moog

What the Report Offers:

1. Market Definition for the GPS/INS Market along with identification of key drivers and restraints for the market.

2. Market analysis for the GPS/INS Market with country specific assessments and competition analysis on a regional scale.

3. Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenarios, rising prospective opportunities and identification of key companies which can influence the market on a global and regional scale.

4. Extensively researched competitive landscape section with profiles of major companies along with their share of markets.

5. Identification and analysis of the Macro and Micro factors that affect the Multi-Axis Sensors Market on both global and regional scale.

6. A comprehensive list of key market players along with the analysis of their current strategic interests and key financial information.

Table of Contents:

4. GPS/INS Market Breakdown by Products Market Share, Forecast

4.1 Tablets

4.1.1 Introduction

4.1.2 Market Share, Size and Forecast

4.2 Smartphone

4.3 Fitness Devices

4.4 Others

5. GPS/INS Market Breakdown by Application Market Share, Forecast

5.1 Consumer Electronics

5.1.1 Introduction

5.1.2 Market Share, Size and Forecast

5.2 Automotive

5.3 Aerospace & Defense

5.4 Marine

5.5 Industrial

5.6 Others

