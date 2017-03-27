Global Baby Stroller and Pram Market 2017 Sales, Supply, Demand & Analysis Forecast to 2022
"A stroller is designed for infants who have begun to sit. A stroller should have safety equipment like harness and safety belts to ensure that the baby is safe sitting inside one. Besides, a stroller also comes with a hood or a canopy to protect the baby.
Strollers today come in many varieties with many different features, giving lots of options to choose. And consumers may prefer the strollers with advantages like lighter, compact, easy to store and avoid waking baby.
A stroller generally has three or four wheels for move easy. Some can folds into a significantly smaller size, which can make storage in a back of a small car trunk practical and makes storage at home simpler too."
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Baby Stroller and Pram in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Good Baby
Combi
Seebaby
Artsana
Newell Rubbermaid
Shenma Group
BBH
Mybaby
Aing
Emmaljunga
UPPAbaby
Stokke
Roadmate
Hauck
Dorel
ABC Design
Peg Perego
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Single-Child Stroller
Multi-Child Stroller
Pram
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Under 1 years old
1 to 2.5 years old
Above 2.5 years old
