Eye Tracking 2017 Global Market Expected To Grow At CAGR 30.37% And Forecast To 2021
Wiseguyreports.Com Added New Market Research Report On -“Global Eye Tracking Market 2017 Manufacturers Analysis, Opportunities And Growth Forecast To 2021”.PUNE, INDIA, March 27, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Eye Tracking Market
ET technology can be used in the form of a software application or as a hardware device to detect the gaze point of an eye movement. ET devices enable users for hands-free interaction in human-computer interaction processes. ET systems are also implemented to understand human behavior by real-time tracking of eye movements.
The analysts forecast the global eye tracking market to grow at a CAGR of 30.37% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global eye tracking market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The Global Eye Tracking Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• EyeTracking
• Gazepoint
• SensoMotoric Instruments
• Smart Eye
• Tobii
Other prominent vendors
• CoolTool
• Ergoneers
• EyeTech Digital Systems
• iMotions
• Interactive Minds
• LC Technology International
• Mangold International
• Mirametrix
Market driver
• Increasing demand for contactless biometrics.
Market challenge
• System integration and interoperability issues.
Market trend
• Advent of iris recognition and multimodal biometrics.
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
• Economic overview
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user
• Global ET market by end-user
• Consumer electronics
• Automotive and transportation
• Healthcare
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
• Global ET market by geography
• Americas
• EMEA
• APAC
PART 08: Market drivers
• Increased use of smart sensors
• Rise of automated vehicles
• Increasing demand for contactless biometrics
• Need for virtual inspection
PART 09: Impact of drivers
PART 10: Market challenges
• Limited vendor base
• System integration and interoperability issues
• Slow adoption rate of eye tracking
PART 11: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 12: Market trends
• Rise of visual analytics
• Emergence of artificial intelligence
• Evolution of augmented reality and VR technology
• Advent of iris recognition and multimodal biometrics
PART 13: Vendor landscape
• Competitive scenario
• Other prominent vendors
PART 14: Key vendor profile
• EyeTracking
• Gazepoint
• SensoMotoric Instruments
• Smart Eye
• Tobii
PART 15: Appendix
• List of abbreviations
………..CONTINUED
