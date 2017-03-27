Laboratory Information Management System 2017 Global Market Expected To Grow At CAGR 8.94% And Forecast To 2021
Wiseguyreports.Com Added New Market Research Report On -“Global Laboratory Information Management System Market 2017 Manufacturers Analysis Forecast To 2021”.PUNE, INDIA, March 27, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Laboratory Information Management System Market
LIMS automates a part of the laboratory system and can be of great importance in integrating laboratory operations like sub-processes, consolidating the results of tests, and thus speeding up the whole process of laboratory operations. LIMS can save a considerable amount of time and improve the level of data access for all stakeholders of any given project. LIMS software manages and tracks samples during testing and automates the laboratory processes. It also produces high-quality data in less time in contrast to the traditional laboratory management system.
The analysts forecast the global LIMS market to grow at a CAGR of 8.94% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global LIMS market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of LIMS.
Get Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1120006-global-laboratory-information-management-system-market-2017-2021
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The Global LIMS Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• LabWare
• LabVantage Solutions
• McKesson Corporation
• Abbott Laboratories
• Thermo Fisher Scientific
Other prominent vendors
• Agile Frameworks
• Attune Technologies
• Autoscribe Informatics
• Broughton Software
• Comp Pro Med
• Core Informatics
• EUSOFT
• HighPoint Solutions
• LabLynx LIMS
• Quartz Imaging Corporation
• Simple LIMS Software
• Techsol
• Timeless Medical Systems
Market driver
• Rise in chronic disease and aging population
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Issues with data migration from existing LIMS to new systems
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Integration of LIMS with hospital information systems
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1120006-global-laboratory-information-management-system-market-2017-2021
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
• Market overview
• Major vendor offerings
PART 03: Market research methodology
• Research methodology
• Economic indicators
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
PART 05: Market developments
• Global healthcare industry
PART 06: Market overview
• Functions of LIMS
PART 07: Market size and forecast
• Market size and forecast
PART 08: Market segmentation by deployment models
• Market segmentation by deployment models
PART 09: Geographical segmentation
• LIMS market by geography
• LIMS market in Americas
• LIMS market in EMEA
• LIMS market in APAC
PART 10: Market drivers
• Rise in chronic diseases and aging population
• Adherence to compliance and government regulations
• High demand for bio-banking
PART 11: Impact of drivers
PART 12: Market challenges
• Issues with data migration from existing LIMS to new systems
• Increasing data security and privacy concerns
• High implementation and maintenance costs
PART 13: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 14: Market trends
• Emergence of SaaS-based LIMS
• Integration of LIMS with hospital information systems
• Integration of LIMS with electronic laboratory notebooks
• Increased adoption of analytics in healthcare industry
PART 15: Buying criteria
• Buying criteria
………..CONTINUED
Buy Now@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1120006
CONTACT US :
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
sales@wiseguyreports.com
www.wiseguyreports.com
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
About Us
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, Industryresearch reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.
Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here