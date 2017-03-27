Global Automotive Electronic Power Steering Market 2017 Sales, Revenue, Demand & Growth Analysis, Forecast to 2022
Automotive Electronic Power Steering Market 2017
Automotive Steering Systems refers to a series of devices used to change or maintain the direction of the vehicle; its function is to control the direction according to the driver’s aim. Automotive steering system is one of the most basic systems of the vehicle.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Automotive Electronic Power Steering in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
JTEKT
Bosch
NSK
Nexteer
ZF
MobisShowa
Thyssenkrupp
Mando
CAAS
Sona Koyo
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
MS
HPS
EPS
EHPS
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Automotive Electronic Power Steering Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 MS
1.2.2 HPS
1.2.3 EPS
1.2.4 EHPS
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Passenger Vehicle
1.3.2 Commercial Vehicle
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 USA Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 JTEKT
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Automotive Electronic Power Steering Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Type 1
2.1.2.2 Type 2
2.1.3 JTEKT Automotive Electronic Power Steering Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2 Bosch
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Automotive Electronic Power Steering Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Type 1
2.2.2.2 Type 2
2.2.3 Bosch Automotive Electronic Power Steering Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3 NSK
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Automotive Electronic Power Steering Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Type 1
2.3.2.2 Type 2
2.3.3 NSK Automotive Electronic Power Steering Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4 Nexteer
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Automotive Electronic Power Steering Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Type 1
2.4.2.2 Type 2
..…..Continued
