Global Outbuilding Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
Global Outbuilding market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Arrow
Duramax
Handy Home Products
Keter
Lifetime
Little Cottage Company
Outdoor Living Today
Palram
Rubbermaid
ShelterLogic
Suncast
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Outbuilding in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Garages
Sheds
Greenhouses
Barns
Others
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Outbuilding for each application, including
Household Use
Commercial Use
Table of Contents
Global Outbuilding Market Research Report 2017
1 Outbuilding Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Outbuilding
1.2 Outbuilding Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Outbuilding Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category) (2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global Outbuilding Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Garages
1.2.4 Sheds
1.2.5 Greenhouses
1.2.6 Barns
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Global Outbuilding Segment by Application
1.3.1 Outbuilding Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Household Use
1.3.3 Commercial Use
1.4 Global Outbuilding Market by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.1 Global Outbuilding Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Outbuilding (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global Outbuilding Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global Outbuilding Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
……
7 Global Outbuilding Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Arrow
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Outbuilding Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Arrow Outbuilding Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Duramax
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Outbuilding Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Duramax Outbuilding Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Handy Home Products
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Outbuilding Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Handy Home Products Outbuilding Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Keter
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Outbuilding Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Keter Outbuilding Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Lifetime
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Outbuilding Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Lifetime Outbuilding Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Little Cottage Company
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Outbuilding Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Little Cottage Company Outbuilding Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Outdoor Living Today
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Outbuilding Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 Outdoor Living Today Outbuilding Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Palram
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 Outbuilding Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 Palram Outbuilding Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.9 Rubbermaid
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.9.2 Outbuilding Product Category, Application and Specification
7.9.2.1 Product A
7.9.2.2 Product B
7.9.3 Rubbermaid Outbuilding Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.10 ShelterLogic
7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.10.2 Outbuilding Product Category, Application and Specification
7.10.2.1 Product A
7.10.2.2 Product B
7.10.3 ShelterLogic Outbuilding Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.11 Suncast
Continued....
