Savory Snacks 2017 Global Market Expected To Grow At CAGR 5.37% And Forecast To 2021
Global Savory Snacks Market
Savory snacks come under the snack foods category, which have a salty taste and are different from sweet snacks. The global savory snacks market can be divided into eight major categories: potato chips, extruded snacks, nuts and seeds, frozen potato snacks, ethnic/traditional snacks, popcorn, meat snacks, and other savory snack products.
The analysts forecast the global savory snacks market to grow at a CAGR of 5.37% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global savory snacks market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through the sales of different types of savory snacks through various retail outlets and foodservice establishments, which include but not limited to hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, independent retailers, discount stores, warehouse clubs, and others.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• APAC
• Europe
• North America
• ROW
The Global Savory Snacks Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Aviko
• Calbee
• Intersnack Group
• Kellogg
• Lamb Weston
• McCain Foods
• PepsiCo
Other prominent vendors
• Arca Continental
• Blue Diamond Growers
• Burts Potato Chips
• Conagra Brands
• Haldiram Foods International
• Hain Celestial Group
• Herr Foods
• Hormel Foods
• ITC
• JFC International
• Link Snacks
• Mars
• Mondelēz International
• Old Dutch Foods
• Orkla
• The Lorenz Bahlsen Snack-World
• Kraft Heinz
• Tyson Foods
• Tyrrells Potato Crisps
• Want Want Holdings
Market driver
• Rising demand for snack items with high protein content.
Market challenge
• Health issues associated with excessive potato consumption.
Market trend
• Rise in the number of marketing and promotional campaigns.
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Product definition
• Segmentation by product
• Segmentation by end-use
• Segmentation by distribution channel
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by product type
• Global savory snacks market by product type
• Global potato chips market
• Global extruded snacks market
• Global nuts and seeds market
• Global frozen potato snacks market
• Global ethnic/traditional snacks market
• Global popcorn market
• Global meat snacks market
• Global other savory snacks market
PART 07: Market segmentation by end-use
• Global savory snacks market by end-use
• Global savory snacks market for retail sector
• Global savory snacks market for foodservice sector
• PART 08: Market segmentation by distribution channel
• Savory snacks distribution channel in North America
• Savory snacks distribution channel in APAC
• Savory snacks distribution channel in Europe
• Savory snacks distribution channel in ROW
PART 09: Geographical segmentation
• Global savory snacks market by geography
• Savory snacks market in North America
• Savory snacks market in APAC
• Savory snacks market in Europe
• Savory snacks market in ROW
PART 10: Key leading countries
• Savory snacks market in US
• Savory snacks market in China
• Savory snacks market in Japan
• Savory snacks market in UK
• Savory snacks market in Russia
PART 11: Decision framework
PART 12: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Impact of drivers on key customer segments
• Market challenges
• Impact of challenges on key customer segments
PART 13: Market trends
• Technological innovations
• Increase in strategic alliances
• Growing demand for healthier snack variants
• Rise in the number of marketing and promotional campaigns
• Growing focus on expanding production capabilities
PART 14: Competitor analysis
• Competitive scenario
• Competitive positioning assessment
• Market positioning matrix based on product portfolio and market presence of key players
• Aviko
• Calbee
• Intersnack Group
• Kellogg
• Lamb Weston
• McCain Foods
• PepsiCo
• Other prominent vendors
………..CONTINUED
