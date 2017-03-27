Global Chatbot Market to grow at a Splendid CAGR of 37.11% during the period 2017-2021
Orbis Research add's New Report Global Chatbot Market 2017-2021 which has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.
Description
The Global Chatbot Market to grow at a CAGR of 37.11% during the period 2017-2021.
A chatbot is a conversational user interface (CUI) like an avatar or a 3D animated persona that delivers text-based or voice-based information and service assistance to customers via a kiosk, mobile, or website on the Internet. It incorporates natural language processing (NLP) and domain knowledge that changes according to the content of the dialog between the chatbot and the customer.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global chatbot market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of chatbots.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Global Chatbot Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Anboto
Creative Virtual
eGain
Inbenta
Nuance
Other prominent vendors
CX Company
Ecreation
GetAbby
H-care
Next IT
Synthetix
Viclone
Market driver
Rising adoption of chatbots in healthcare insurance industry
Market challenge
Lack of integration between front-end and back-end knowledge base
Market trend
Chatbot integration with social media
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
