Global Chatbot Market to grow at a Splendid CAGR of 37.11% during the period 2017-2021

The Global Chatbot Market to grow at a CAGR of 37.11% during the period 2017-2021.

A chatbot is a conversational user interface (CUI) like an avatar or a 3D animated persona that delivers text-based or voice-based information and service assistance to customers via a kiosk, mobile, or website on the Internet. It incorporates natural language processing (NLP) and domain knowledge that changes according to the content of the dialog between the chatbot and the customer.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global chatbot market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of chatbots.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Key vendors

Anboto

Creative Virtual

eGain

Inbenta

Nuance

Other prominent vendors

CX Company

Ecreation

GetAbby

H-care

Next IT

Synthetix

Viclone

Market driver

Rising adoption of chatbots in healthcare insurance industry

Market challenge

Lack of integration between front-end and back-end knowledge base

Market trend

Chatbot integration with social media

