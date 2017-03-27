Global Smart Contact Lenses Market 2017 Sales, Supply, Demand & Growth, Forecast to 2022
A contact lens, or simply contact or CL, is a thin lens placed directly on the surface of the eye. CLs are considered medical devices and can be worn to correct vision, or for cosmetic or therapeutic reasons. While, Smart Contact Lenses mains that a contact lens integrate a set of electronic components and formed a specific function. These lenses may be available in the future but are currently in proof-of concept or early to mid-stage development. They may be used to monitor diabetes by measuring tear glucose, intraocular pressure, or for presbyopia and myopia control, low vision. In addition, some contact lenses also integrated social entertainment features, for example you can simultaneous viewing of the world around you while are also viewing a small screen in a frame mounted projection system for learning, gaming or augmented reality. Smart contact lens technology involves filters, sensors, microchips and other miniaturized electronics which are embedded within contact lenses Drug-device combinations (contact lenses which elute pharmaceuticals) will be mentioned but not emphasized.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Smart Contact Lenses in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Sensimed AG
Samsung
Sony
PEGL
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Medical field
Military field
Social entertainment
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Smart Contact Lenses Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Medical field
1.2.2 Military field
1.2.3 Social entertainment
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 USA Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Sensimed AG
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Smart Contact Lenses Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Type 1
2.1.2.2 Type 2
2.1.3 Sensimed AG Smart Contact Lenses Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2 Google
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Smart Contact Lenses Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Type 1
2.2.2.2 Type 2
2.2.3 Google Smart Contact Lenses Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3 Samsung
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Smart Contact Lenses Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Type 1
2.3.2.2 Type 2
2.3.3 Samsung Smart Contact Lenses Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4 Sony
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Smart Contact Lenses Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Type 1
2.4.2.2 Type 2
2.4.3 Sony Smart Contact Lenses Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5 PEGL
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Smart Contact Lenses Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Type 1
2.5.2.2 Type 2
..…..Continued
