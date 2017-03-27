Principal Investigator of the Stem Cell Ophthalmology Treatment Study (SCOTS) meets with Karolinska researchers
Physicians from seat of Nobel Prize seek collaboration with SCOTS and MD Stem Cells
Dr. Weiss has years of experience treating retinal and ophthalmologic patients and teaching other ophthalmologists both in the US and abroad. He was Chief of the Vitreoretinal Service at the famous Joslin Diabetes Center in Boston. He has received research awards from the Lions Club and Alcon Pharmaceuticals, as well as acting as consultant to various eye companies. He has been an invited lecturer in many countries. Dr. Weiss knows the importance of collaboration to advance eye treatments and improve care for patients.
With this background in mind, he was recently invited to meet with a stem cell research group visiting from the Karolinska Institutet at Nova Southeastern University. The Karolinska Institutet, located in Stockholm, Sweden, is one of the largest and most prestigious medical universities in the world. The Nobel Assembly at the institute meets each year to award the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine. The Karolinska Institutet has established a collaboration with the Cell Therapy Institute at Nova Southeastern University (NSU) to foster stem cell research and advance patient treatment with cellular therapy. Recently Dr. Weiss met with Dr. Richard Jove PhD, Director of the NSU Cell Therapy Institute at the Center for Collaborative Research and lectured about the Stem Cell Ophthalmology Treatment Studies to an audience that included Professor and Dr. Outti Hovatta MD PhD from the Karolinska Institutet. Dr. Hovatta has vast experience in infertility and complex maturation of egg follicles in ovarian tissue. More recently she has been conducting research in differentiating stem cells into retinal pigment epithelial cells for the treatment of macular degeneration.
The meetings were successful and Nova Southeastern University indicates it is looking forward to opportunities of mutual benefit with MD Stem Cells. In reciprocation, Dr. Weiss and Dr. Levy hope that new collaborations will advance future stem cell developments for eye disease and lead to additional advances in ocular regeneration.
MD Stem Cells is Sponsor of the Stem Cell Ophthalmology Treatment Study II and a trusted and valued source of the latest information regarding clinically available adult stem cell treatments for patients.
Steven Levy MD
MD Stem Cells
203-423-9494
